    In India, it's Arnold Subhashnagar, William Dharampal: A Twitter exchange, courtesy Anand Mahindra

    'Mai ka Lal Jaikishan', 'Behen Jovi', 'Mata lica', 'Iron Maidaan' and 'Owaisis' were some other names that came up in the conversation.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 18, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
    The 'desi' struggle to pronounce 'videshi' names is real. (Image credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

    The 'desi' struggle to pronounce 'videshi' names is real. (Image credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)


    The struggle to pronounce long foreign names is real. That is why someone in India thought of rechristening actor Arnold Schwarzenegger as “Arnold Subhashnagar”.

    Arnold Schwarzenegger’s localised name appeared on a graffiti, a photo of which industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shared on Twitter.

    Mahindra said the Indian community embraces the whole world. "We adopt everything and everyone and give them Indian Avatars," he added.

    The industrialist added that he himself could have called Schwarzenegger  "Subhashnagar” and saved himself the trouble.

    Other Twitter users joined the conversation, offering more examples of indianised foreign names.

    "There was also a Mai ka Lal Jaikishan," journalist Bharti Jain tweeted.

    Another user said: "Behen Jovi (Bon Jovi), Mata lica (Metallica), Iron Maidaan (Iron Maiden of course), Aap Bhi (U2) and Owaisis (Oasis)." 

    In the conversation about "videshi" names turned "desi", one user mentioned celebrated Scottish historian William Dalrymple.

    "I had similar problem with William Dalrymple so I chose Dharampal," they said.

    In response, Dalrymple said he explained his name in India as "Dal Ram Pal".  "But Dharampal is even better," he added.

     

    Another person commented that the Scottish pronunciation of Dalrymple "sounds more like Dharampal than the original Dalrymple".  















    "The Scottish pronunciation is almost exactly Dharampal except with the emphasis on 'pal' rather than the 'ram'," the historian said in response.















    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Arnold Schwarzenegger #Twitter
    first published: Jun 18, 2022 01:37 pm
