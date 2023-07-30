'If I was a poor performer, prove it': Byju's employee from viral video to co-worker

Screenshots from video shared by Akansha Khemka, an academic specialist with Byju's.

Akansha Khemka, a Byju's employee who recently claimed in a tearful video that she was asked to resign on July 28 for the company to release her salary on August 1, has hit out at accusations that she was fired because of her poor performance.

In a LinkedIn post, Khemka shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a now-deleted comment posted by another Byju's employee who claimed that her claims were false and that she made the video to gain popularity. In the video, Khemka had revealed that she was the only breadwinner in the family, and Byju's abrupt dismissal and refusal to release her dues unless she resigns will leave her family with nothing to eat.

"If there is any discrepancy in my performance according to the quality parameters set by the organisation, I will move down and ask for an apology," Khemka wrote in a post mentioning the co-worker's name. "You have to prove now... Go and get the proof as soon as possible."

The former academic specialist at Byju's said that she had worked on weekends, delivered before deadlines, and even won certificates for her performance. "In my 1.5 years tenure, I only took 6 days leave for an emergency operation. Not even a single reassignment or delay, submitted every assignment before the deadline, just for this job. I worked even on Sundays in the Summer Project for which I never opted for any comp off," Khemka said that she had immense respect for the job and was fully committed to it.

"Go and check the feedback and the certificates which I earned here," she told the other Byju's employee.

In her last video, which has now been removed from LinkedIn, Khemka said that during the meeting where her termination was announced, her manager told her that she was being laid off because of her performance and behaviour. But, when Khemka approached HR, she was told that wasn't the reason why she was being let go.

"Byju's had also promised variable pay, and I took loans for my family accordingly, but the company never paid up and now the vendors are after me. Where do I go? How will I eat?" Khemka said in the video.

