HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei to provide VIP service to its P30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro customers in India

Huawei India in a press note announced that P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro customers would get VIP service to further grow trust between the consumer and the company.

Pranav Hegde
Huawei has decided to treat its customers who purchased the newly launched P30 Pro in India. The company has announced that it would provide VIP service to its customers for the overwhelming response the company has received over its latest flagship device.

Huawei India in a press note announced that P30 Pro customers would get VIP service to further grow trust between the consumer and the company. The services will also be extended to Mate 20 Pro owners. 

Under the VIP service, buyers of Huawei P30 Pro and Mate 20 would get free pick up and drop service without any distance limitations. The devices would be attended on priority at the service centres as owners would not need to wait in the queue or get service tokens. The smartphones would also be repaired on priority. The company has setup a dedicated toll-free IVR number for the two smartphone owners. Customers can book appointments via the Huawei India website or through the Hi Care App.

“Customer delight and satisfaction form the core of our very DNA, be it in terms of product innovation or service delivery. The VIP service is yet another step on our part to provide the best-in-class service to our esteemed consumers across India,” said Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India.

Huawei stated that the offer is applicable for all variants of the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro irrespective of their purchase methods.

To recall, the Huawei P30 Pro has a 6.47-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels along with very thin bezels and curved edges. The display houses the front camera inside a water-drop notch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood is an in-house Kirin 980 processor coupled with ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU. The SoC is paired with 8GB RAM and an onboard storage option of 256GB, further expandable up to 256GB via NM card.

The selling point of the smartphone is its camera. The device bundles a quad-camera setup at the back with support for 5X optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom. The primary camera consists of a 40MP f/1.6 SuperSpectrum sensor with OIS and a second lens with a 20MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. The third sensor is a periscope-style 8MP telephoto lens with 50x digital zoom and OIS to get close to your subject. A Time of Flight (ToF) sensor completes the quad-camera setup on the P30 Pro. On the front is a 32MP sensor with Super HDR Shot and Super Low Light Shot.

In terms of power backup, the P30 Pro packs a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 40W SuperCharge fast charging. The phone runs on Android Pie based EMUI 9.1 and includes face unlock along with in-display fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking. Huawei has launched the P30 Pro with 8GB + 256GB storage variant in India for Rs 71,990. 
First Published on May 2, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #Huawei #Huawei Mate 20 Pro #Huawei P30 Pro #Technology #trends

