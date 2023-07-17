How Harry Potter helped UP man get into IIM Ahmedabad

Rohan Jain chose IIM-Ahmedabad after interviewing for Bangalore and Calcutta. (Images: @jainrohanrj/Instagram)

Rohan Jain, a 26-year-old marketing professional based in Delhi, credits the Harry Potter book series for helping him crack some of the most important interviews of his life. In a heartfelt account to Tweak India, Jain reflected on how the magical world created by J.K. Rowling became a transformative force in his journey.

Jain immersed himself in the pages of the Harry Potter books from a young age growing up in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. He talks about how the books helped him, "Harry Potter sent me on a journey of reading and improved my communication and reading skills more than any school lesson could."

Harry Potter became a constant companion during his school bus rides and an icebreaker during pivotal moments in his life. When Jain's family relocated to Delhi during his ninth grade, he faced multiple admission interviews that would shape his future.

Drawing from his deep connection to the series, Jain strategically weaved Harry Potter into these conversations, which proved to be game-changing.



Jain recalls his experience during the interviews for three prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) after he completed his B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur.

He states, "Every time, I stumbled during the interview, I tried to bring up Harry Potter. It calmed my nerves and helped ease the tension in the room."

At IIM-Ahmedabad, when asked about his hobbies, Jain enthusiastically shared his love for reading and spent the next ten minutes quoting instances from the Harry Potter series. The panelists even joked about his potential crush on Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione in the film adaptations.

At IIM-Bangalore, Jain sensed the interview wasn't going well until the panelists asked about his favorite book. The conversation took a positive turn as he passionately elaborated on the profound learnings he derived from Harry Potter and their applicability to management.

The IIM-Calcutta interview followed a similar pattern, with Jain skillfully linking Hogwarts' characters to the world of business management and marketing.

While he ultimately chose to attend IIM-A, Jain attributes his success to the influence of Hogwarts, stating, "I couldn't help but believe that Hogwarts had a role to play in my admission."

The impact of the series extended beyond his academic pursuits, as Jain actively incorporates Harry Potter references into his professional and social discussions on platforms like LinkedIn and Quora, sharing the magic with others.

For Jain, the Harry Potter series remains a pillar of strength, guiding him through difficult decisions and inspiring him in dark times. Above his workspace hangs a quote from Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore: "It is not our abilities that show who we truly are, it is our choices."

Jain is also a published author.