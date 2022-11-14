'How did we capture your heart?' LTI, Mindtree engage in social media banter post merger

The combined entity will be India’s 5th largest IT firm by market cap (Representative image)

The social media handles of Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree had an amusing exchange of words, shortly after the mega-merger between the two companies was formally announced on November 14.

The banter started when the Twitter account of Mindtree reached out to its LTI counterpart and asked how they ended up "capturing your heart".

"We're glad that this matchmaking worked out! How did we come to capture your heart, @LTI_Global? (sic)," Mindtree tweeted.



Well, well, well! Are we spilling the beans now? Okay, tbh it was your #innovative approach to solving. How about you - what drew you to us?

— Larsen & Toubro Infotech (@LTI_Global) November 14, 2022

LTI replied, saying, "Well, well, well! Are we spilling the beans now? Okay, tbh it was your #innovative approach to solving. How about you - what drew you to us? (sic)".

Mindtree, in response to what drew it towards LTI, said, "We've always found your outcome-based, people-centric approach charming - we are fortunate to have found you! (sic)." This evoked another comment from LTI, saying, "Awwww - Isn't that perfect! The future looks bright for us together (sic)".

Earlier in the day, L&T Group Chairman AM Naik announced that the merger has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) Mumbai and Bengaluru benches in separate orders.

The combined entity is the country's fifth-largest IT provider by market capitalisation and sixth-largest by revenue.

Naik said that the merged entity, along with L&T Technology Services (LTTS), will generate $5.6 billion in revenue this year.

Mindtree will be delisted from stock exchanges and LTI will be rebranded as LTIMindtree effective November 24, added Vinit Teredesai, the combined entity's Chief Financial Officer.