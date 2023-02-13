English
    Why DCGI served a show-cause notice on e-pharmacies

    Online pharmacies do not comply with licence conditions like selling against a prescription, maintaining records about the sale of Schedule H drugs, and more, which can lead to drug abuse and self-medication.

    Ayushman Kumar
    February 13, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST
    Representative Image

    At least 20 prominent e-pharmacies that sell and distribute medicines online have been served a show-cause notice by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for violating the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

    Among the prominent names that have been served with this notice are Tata1mg, Flipkart Health+, Practo, PharmEasy, and Amazon.

    The apex drug watchdog has said that these platforms have been retailing drugs not permitted for sale without a proper prescription from registered doctors.

    Although there isn’t any specific legislation in India regulating the sale of medicines online, the DCGI notice quotes the Delhi High Court’s order in the matter of Dr. Zaheer Ahmed Vs The Union of India.