    Tata 1mg, Flipkart, Amazon among 20 e-pharmacies served DGCI notice for violating drug rules

    The DGCI has said that even after the instructions from apex regulator for compliance of the order of Delhi High Court, the e-pharmacies were found to be engaged in selling medicines online without license.

    Ayushman Kumar
    February 10, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
    Representative Image

    The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on February 10 served show cause notice to 20 e-pharmacies in the country. The drug regulator has asked online pharmacies to explain why action should not be taken against them for selling and distribution drugs in contravention of provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.

    VG Somani, the DCGI, in a notice, seen by Moneycontrol, has told the e-pharmacies that there are several cases in various courts requesting prohibition of online sale of drugs.

    Tata1mg, Flipkart Health+, and Amazon are among the ones who have been sent the show cause notice but refused to comment on it.

    The notice from the drug regulator states that the sale, or stock or exhibit or offer for sale or distribution of drugs through online, internet or other electronic platforms without a license have potential impact on quality of drugs and pose risk to the public health due to potential misuse of drugs through self-medication, indiscriminate use of the drugs.