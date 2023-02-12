English
    Rajkot AIIMS expected to become fully operational by October 2023: Union health minister

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said 60 percent of the development work of Rajkot AIIMS stands completed.

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST
    Representational image. (Photo: Adhy Savala via Unsplash)

    The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot in Gujarat is most likely to become fully operational by October this year, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

    Mandaviya said 60 percent of the development work of Rajkot AIIMS stands completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to dedicate it to the nation in October or November this year, he added.

    "Almost 60 percent of work is complete with new equipment arriving and faculty being recruited. We are working in the direction of making AIIMS operational in a full-fledged manner by October," he told reporters.

    Mandaviya said the infrastructure work of AIIMS is currently underway and a third batch of students has arrived.