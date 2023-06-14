Pharma bodies join hands to improve quality of pharmacy education

IPA General Secretary said under this arrangement, teachers will visit IPA member-companies to get the necessary exposure.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) to initiate programmes intended to improve the quality of pharmacy education and to help build a competent workforce for the industry.

“The MoU calls for providing exposure to pharmacy teachers to the actual working environment in an industrial setting to help build the necessary soft skills in students. In the first phase, around 35 teachers have been trained,” it said.

The IPA officials said the pilot phase was conducted between November 2021 - January 2022 for 35 teachers.

“The 35 teachers all completed their programs in the faciltties of Lupin, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Torrent, DRL and Aurobindo and Zydus Lifesciences as well. Our plan is to scale this up to 300 teachers in the next phase which is currently in the planning phase with Pharmacy Council of India (PCI),” he added.

The partnership is likely to enrich the curriculum of pharmacy courses (both at an under- graduate and post- graduate level) to meet industrial expectations and needs.

The IPA is an alliance of 24 leading pharmaceutical companies, contributing more than 80 percent of drugs and pharmaceutical exports, and service over 57 percent of the domestic market.

The PCI is a statutory body constituted under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 passed by the Parliament.

The council provides competent workforce to ensure highest standard of professional conduct in providing safe and effective pharmaceutical care.

The President of the PCI and the Secretary General of IPA shall be responsible for monitoring and implementing the MoU.

How does it work?

Commenting on the need for upgrading pharma courses, Sudarshan Jain, General Secretary, IPA, said: “Teachers must be told about the way inspections are conducted, clinical trials are done, newer drugs are made, teleconsultations take place, the way formal regulation has changed and about emergency use authorization.”

Jain told Moneycontrol that the initiative will provide pharma teachers an opportunity to undergo experiential immersion in industrial settings to be able to comprehend the gap between theory and practice.

“Under this arrangement, teachers will visit IPA member-companies to get the necessary exposure. Also, our people will visit universities and give lectures, if required. So far, 30 teachers have been trained,” Jain said.

"IPA supports action by regulatory authorities on continuous surveillance, enforcement of rules and necessary measures to ensure quality standards. There is a need for global convergence of regulatory standards for improved access to affordable and quality-assured medicines," he added.