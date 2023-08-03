English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Odisha hikes food allowance by 30% for patients admitted in govt hospitals

    For high-nutrition food, it has been increased from Rs 95 to Rs 120, from Rs 75 to Rs 95 for dry food and from Rs 85 to Rs 110 for a liquid diet, they added.

    PTI
    August 03, 2023 / 09:17 PM IST
    The decision will be applicable to all the 618 government hospitals across the state, and benefit 42 lakh patients.

    The decision will be applicable to all the 618 government hospitals across the state, and benefit 42 lakh patients.

    Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved a proposal to hike the food grant for patients admitted in state-run hospitals by 30 per cent, officials said. The daily diet allowance per bed in hospitals has been increased from Rs 85 to Rs 110 per day, they said.

    Similarly, the daily diet allowance has been hiked to Rs 95 from Rs 75 for children. For high-nutrition food, it has been increased from Rs 95 to Rs 120, from Rs 75 to Rs 95 for dry food and from Rs 85 to Rs 110 for a liquid diet, they added.

    It will cost the state exchequer Rs 64 crore annually, officials said.

    PTI
    Tags: #diet #government hospitals #hiked #Naveen Patnaik #Odisha
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 09:17 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!