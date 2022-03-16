English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Over 23,000 children aged 12-14 years received first dose of Corbevax vaccine

    The Centre has asked states to organise dedicated Covid vaccination sessions through earmarked centres and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of children in the 12-14 age group.

    PTI
    March 16, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Over 23,000 children aged 12 to 14 years received their first dose of the Corbevax vaccine on the first day of the vaccination drive for this age group on Wednesday. According to CoWIN, vaccination for this age group picked up pace around 3 pm on Wednesday and 23,457 children aged 12-14 years have received vaccine doses till 9 pm.

    The vaccination against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years started with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax two doses of which are to be administered 28 days apart. As of March 1, 2021, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.

    The Centre has asked states to organise dedicated Covid vaccination sessions through earmarked centres and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of children in the 12-14 age group.
    PTI
    Tags: #Corbevax #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine #vaccination
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 10:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.