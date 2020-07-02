App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra running out of remdesivir supply after delay in advance orders for drug: Report

India supplier Hetero said it has so far supplied 20,000 doses, of which more than half went to Tamil Nadu, followed by private hospitals which took 7,000 doses, and the rest to other state hospitals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Public hospitals in Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, are running low on Remdesivir supply as local authorities reportedly dithered on placing orders for the drug.

Private hospitals and the southern state of Tamil Nadu meanwhile are much better placed, having got the majority of the doses due to advance orders.

The experimental drug by US-based Gilead Sciences was approved for sale in India on June 22.

Close

While Maharashtra was among the states that pushed for Remdesivir’s approval, tenders for the drug are yet to be processed, state government officials said as per a report by The Economic Times.

related news

This has led to a grim situation, where even states with a significantly lower number of COVID-19 infections such as Karnataka and Assam – just 15 percent of Maharashtra’s active cases, are much better placed in terms of Remdesivir supply.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

India approval for the drug was bagged by Hyderabad-based Hetero Labs and Mumbai-based Cipla, for a five vial treatment course costing Rs 28,000 to Rs 36,000. Only Hetero has begun selling the drug, while Cipla said supply would begin from July 9, the report added.

As per Hetero it has so far supplied 20,000 doses, of which more than half went to Tamil Nadu, followed by private hospitals which took 7,000 doses, and the rest to other state hospitals.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

State governments are co-ordinating and placing orders for the live saving drug for public hospitals but each state has varying mechanisms. Public hospitals in Delhi and Gujarat used their own procurement systems.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in fact said it has “enough stock”.

Those in Maharashtra are however dependent on official approval to proceed. In capital Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to order the first consignment of 15,000 doses.

The city has over 5,800 patients on oxygen support who would be likely candidates for the treatment.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #healthcare #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.