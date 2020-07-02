Live now
Jul 02, 2020 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: 19,148 COVID-19 cases, 434 deaths reported in 24 hours
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 5.04 lakh. India’s recovery rate stands at 59.5 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the hundredth day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 6,04,641 lakh cases, which includes 17,834 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 59.5 percent. 'Unlock 2.0', guidelines for which were issued earlier, began yesterday.Globally, there have been over 1.06 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.1 lakh people have died so far. Catch the LIVE updates here:
19,148 COVID-19 cases, 434 deaths reported in 24 hours
3,59,859 COVID-19 patients cured, discharged so far: Health Ministry
2,26,947 reported active cases in India: Health Ministry
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 17,834
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 6,04,641
Over 90 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 so far: ICMR
Mumbai Police seizes 5,800 vehicles over violation of lockdown norms
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | At least 70 doctors in India have died after contracting the novel coronavirus since the pandemic reached the country in January, according to a news report.
Coronavirus in Nagaland LIVE updates | State Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom: 34 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, taking the total confirmed cases to 535. As many as 353 cases are ‘active’ and 182 patients have recovered. There have been no deaths. (Numbers till 9.30 am today)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 59.5 percent.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | 19,148 new COVID-19 cases and 434 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | With 89,802 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Delhi remains severely impacted. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the national capital has reported 2,803 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 59,992 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu LIVE updates | With 94,049 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu remains severely impacted. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 1,264 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 52,926 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | With 1,80,298 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 8,053 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 93,154 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | With 1,80,298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (94,049) and Delhi (89,802).
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 3,59,859 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 2,26,947, according to the Union Health Ministry.