English
GSK, CureVac partnership eyes COVID-19 vaccine against multiple variants

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the partners said they were targeting a possible launch in 2022.

February 03, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

(Image: Reuters)


Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac struck a 150 million euro ($180 million) deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 that target several variants in one product.


In a joint statement on Wednesday, the partners said they were targeting a possible launch in 2022.


Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

GSK, which holds a stake in CureVac, will also support the production of up to 100 million doses of CureVac’s first generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2021, they said.


For GSK, the world’s largest vaccine maker by sales, it marks a fresh attempt to play a relevant role in fighting the pandemic after a COVID-19 alliance with Sanofi was hobbled by development delays and after a similar collaboration with China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals was ended.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
