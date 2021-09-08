Delhi records 41 more COVID-19 cases, zero fatalities; positivity rate at 0.05%

Representative image

The national capital recorded zero fatalities due to COVID-19 and 41 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

In a day 13 patients were discharged.

The number of active cases has increased to 414 on Wednesday from 386 the previous day.

Of these, 107 people are in home isolation.

The overall infection tally in the city has climbed to 14,38,082, of which over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered.

The death toll was 25,083 while the case fatality rate stood at 1.74 per cent.

According to the health bulletin, 75,079 tests were conducted a day ago to detect COVID-19.

It included 51,328 were RTPCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests while the rest were rapid-antigen tests.

The number of containment zones declined to 100 on Wednesday from 104 on Tuesday, it said.

On Tuesday, Delhi saw one death due to COVID-19 and 50 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Monday, while 32 fresh cases of the infection were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic in April-May that claimed a massive number of lives, with the issue of oxygen shortage at city hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 COVID-19 cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The national capital recorded the maximum number of deaths in a day on May 3.

Fearing a third wave of Covid infections, the city government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds and accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government healthcare facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

At present, there are 10,000 ICU beds in the capital.

On the vaccination front, 1,44,23,995 beneficiaries in Delhi have received at least one dose since the inoculation exercise started on January 16, according to government data.