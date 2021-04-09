English
COVID-19 update | India has vaccine stock for 5.5 days: Report

Data for states like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, however, shows their current stocks won't even last two days, while Odisha's would run out in four days even with the new supplies that are coming in.

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST

With many state governments complaining of the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, data collated from the health ministry shows that the states on average have more than five days of stocks remaining with them, Times of India has reported. An additional week’s supply of jabs is in the pipeline, it added.

Amid claims of shortage, the health ministry for the first time on April 8 released details of vaccine availability.

The ministry said, "Total administered: 9 cr+. In stock/nearing delivery to states: 4.3 cr+. Where does question of shortages arise? We're continuously monitoring & enhancing supply".


However, data from some states paints a different story. Andhra Pradesh and Bihar's stocks won't last more than two days. Even with the supplies that are coming in, Odisha even will have barely enough vaccines for four days.




According to the health ministry analysis, at April’s vaccination rate of almost 3.6 million doses a day, the stock of about 19.6 million doses will last about five and a half days. There an additional 24.5 million vaccines in the pipeline, which would be enough for another week, it said.


Health ministry officials also said that the process of re-stocking the vaccine is going on, with shorts dispatched in cycles of four to eight days.


"It is based on daily discussions with all states on their usage and stock positions," officials said.


But a graphics compiled by the Times of India shows that Andhra Pradesh has just 1.4 lakh doses left—it has on average been giving 1.1 lakh doses a day since April 1. Bihar has 2.6 lakh doses remaining, against a daily average vaccination of 1.7 lakh.


Maharashtra, which has recorded the highest number of vaccination with daily doses of 3.9 lakh, has 15 lakh doses in stock which will not be enough for four days.


The other states whose stock won't last four days stocks are Uttar Pradesh (2.5 days), Uttarakhand (2.9 days), Odisha (3.2 days) and Madhya Pradesh 3.5 days.


The graph shows that Tamil Nadu has stocks of nearly 17 lakh doses as the state's average vaccination level recorded last week has been a low 37,000.


India began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 and those over 45 years with comorbidities could gett the vaccine. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include everyone above the age of 45.


Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #Health #Health Ministry #India
first published: Apr 9, 2021 01:09 pm

