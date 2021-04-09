COVID-19 update | India has vaccine stock for 5.5 days: Report

With many state governments complaining of the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, data collated from the health ministry shows that the states on average have more than five days of stocks remaining with them, Times of India has reported. An additional week’s supply of jabs is in the pipeline, it added.

Amid claims of shortage, the health ministry for the first time on April 8 released details of vaccine availability.



Let’s put an end to fear mongering now!#COVID19Vaccine doses:

Total administered: 9 cr+

In stock/nearing delivery to states: 4.3 cr+ Where does question of shortages arise?

We're continuously monitoring & enhancing supply pic.twitter.com/NllmH3kifQ — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 8, 2021

However, data from some states paints a different story. Andhra Pradesh and Bihar's stocks won't last more than two days. Even with the supplies that are coming in, Odisha even will have barely enough vaccines for four days.

According to the health ministry analysis , at April’s vaccination rate of almost 3.6 million doses a day, the stock of about 19.6 million doses will last about five and a half days. There an additional 24.5 million vaccines in the pipeline, which would be enough for another week, it said.

The ministry said, "Total administered: 9 cr+. In stock/nearing delivery to states: 4.3 cr+. Where does question of shortages arise? We're continuously monitoring & enhancing supply".