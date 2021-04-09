Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports over 1.31 lakh daily cases in new high, 780 deaths

April 09, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra govt wasted 5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses due to lack of planning, says Prakash Javadekar

Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Javadekar said on April 8 that five lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were wasted in Maharashtra due to a lack of planning by the state government. Addressing a press conference at the BJP office, Javadekar, who himself hails from Maharashtra, said he has taken all the information and 23 lakh doses of the vaccines are available with the Maharashtra government.

His remarks came after Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on April 7 that many inoculation centres in Maharashtra are being shut due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and that the state now has 14 lakh doses, which would only last for three days. “I want to make it clear that the Maharashtra government has 23 lakh doses of the vaccines with it...which is a stock for five to six days. Now, to distribute in villages and districts is the responsibility of the state government,” Javadekar said.

He alleged that the Maharashtra government has “wasted five lakh doses of the vaccines, and it is not a small number, due to its lack of planning. The planning for carrying out a vaccination drive is the responsibility of the state government”. The Union minister also said a higher number of vaccines was given to Maharashtra as compared to the Centre's previous allocation to the state.