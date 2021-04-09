English
April 09, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports over 1.31 lakh daily cases in new high, 780 deaths

Coronavirus News Live Updates: As the second wave of COVID-19 in India intensifies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 said a number of states have crossed the peak of the pandemic's first wave. The need is to combat the health crisis on "war footing", he said in a review meeting held virtually with the chief ministers of states and union territories.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 381th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases on April 9, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542, while the death toll increased to 1,67,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day, highest since October 18, the Union
Health Ministry data showed. Registering a steady increase for the 30th day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 9,79,608, which is 7.5 per cent of the total infections, according to the data updated at 8 am. The recovery rate in the country has further dropped to 91.22 per cent, it added. The active COVID-19 caseload in the country was recorded at its lowest of 1,35,926 on February 12, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,19,13,292, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.28 per cent, the data  India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.14 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 29.93 lakh have died so far.
  • April 09, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST

    Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Javadekar said on April 8 that five lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were wasted in Maharashtra due to a lack of planning by the state government. Addressing a press conference at the BJP office, Javadekar, who himself hails from Maharashtra, said he has taken all the information and 23 lakh doses of the vaccines are available with the Maharashtra government.

    His remarks came after Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on April 7 that many inoculation centres in Maharashtra are being shut due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and that the state now has 14 lakh doses, which would only last for three days. “I want to make it clear that the Maharashtra government has 23 lakh doses of the vaccines with it...which is a stock for five to six days. Now, to distribute in villages and districts is the responsibility of the state government,” Javadekar said.

    He alleged that the Maharashtra government has “wasted five lakh doses of the vaccines, and it is not a small number, due to its lack of planning. The planning for carrying out a vaccination drive is the responsibility of the state government”. The Union minister also said a higher number of vaccines was given to Maharashtra as compared to the Centre's previous allocation to the state.

  • April 09, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST

    Hospitality associations across Maharashtra on Thursday organised statewide silent protests, under the aegis of the United Hospitality Forum of Maharashtra (UHF), against the government's recent lockdown order. Lakhs of restaurants participated in the silent protest with their employees standing outside the establishments holding placards, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) said in a statement.

    HRAWI President Sherry Bhatia said, "The hospitality industry demands fair play and justice. We request the government to either allow us to continue regular operations with the mandated SOPs (standard operating procedures) or permanently shut us down, rather than keep us half alive and in a state of misery." He said the industry operates in the safest of environments and follow all the mandated compliances. "A majority of the establishments have mounting debts and face threats of insolvency along with millions of job losses."

  • April 09, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Maharashtra, which has been reporting the most number of coronavirus infections in the country for the last several days, has shut over 125 COVID-19 vaccination centres as it faces a shortage of vaccine doses, reports have said. At least 26 centres have been shut in the state capital Mumbai, including 23 in Navi Mumbai. Besides, 100 centres in Pune, Sangli, Satara and Panvel have also been shut, NDTV reported.

    The shortage has pitted Maharashtra against the Centre, with the state accusing the Union government of discriminating against the state in vaccine allotment. The Centre, in turn, has accused the state of mismanaging the crisis. Vaccination could not take place at 25 private Mumbai hospitals due to a shortage of doses, news agency PTI reported the city civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as saying. The BMC in a release said the jabs couldn't be administered at 25 of the 71 approved vaccination centres as the doses had run out. The current stock would “last only for a day” and it was making efforts to procure more shots, BMC said.

  • April 09, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST

    Keeping the economy afloat with no more lockdowns, going back to the drawing board to the test-track-treat-contain strategy that won over COVID-19 the first time, shedding ‘COVID-19 fatigue’, thinking more of testing and less of the vaccine and sticking to the world-wide experience of vaccine roll-out as nearly 90 percent of all fatalities are of those over 45 years of age – these were the five major takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with chief ministers.

    The major relief for all was the PMs message that a lockdown was not the way to deal with the second wave which had already crossed the peak of the first wave. The economy nose-dived during the lockdown in 2020 as the government had no other way to go given there was no testing or quarantine infrastructure in place.

    Those aware of the PM’s thinking say the Centre is no more in favour of lockdowns, as the PM himself enumerated that the government is now far more prepared through testing and medical infrastructure to fight the second wave. However, night curfews could continue as a psychological measure to keep people wary of the threat of the virus but the PM specified that it be done from 10 PM to 5 AM so that impact on the economy is minimal.

  • April 09, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    India registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542, while the death toll increased to 1,67,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day, highest since October 18, the Union Health Ministry data showed. Registering a steady increase for the 30th day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 9,79,608, which is 7.5 per cent of the total infections, according to the data updated at 8 am.

    The recovery rate in the country has further dropped to 91.22 per cent, it added. The active COVID-19 caseload in the country was recorded at its lowest of 1,35,926 on February 12, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,19,13,292, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.28 per cent, the data.

  • April 09, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    The COVAX vaccine facility expects to deliver COVID-19 doses to all participating economies that have requested it in the first half of the year despite reduced supply availability as well as increased demand for the jabs in India, according to the World Health Organisation. The COVAX facility, which is a global initiative to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are available worldwide, has now delivered life-saving vaccines to over 100 economies since making its first international delivery to Ghana on February 24, 2021.

    So far, more than 38 million doses across six continents, supplied by three manufacturers, AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and the Serum Institute of India (SII) have been delivered. Of the over 100 economies reached, 61 are among the 92 lower-income economies receiving vaccines funded through the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC).

    COVAX aims to supply vaccines to all participating economies that have requested vaccines, in the first half of 2021, despite some delays in planned deliveries for March and April, a news release from the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday. Despite reduced supply availability in March and April the result of vaccine manufacturers scaling and optimizing their production processes in the early phase of the rollout, as well as increased demand for COVID-19 vaccines in India COVAX expects to deliver doses to all participating economies that have requested vaccines in the first half of the year, the release said.

  • April 09, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    As many as 36,91,511 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on April 8, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. This came at a time when the country is widening the vaccination drive to include everyone above the age of 45, in a bid to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections.

    More than 9.43 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On April 8, while 32,85,004 beneficiaries received their first shot and 4,06,507 people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

    The government recently revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

  • April 09, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

  • April 09, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

    As many as 1,31,968 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,30,60,542, said the Union health ministry on Friday. This is the biggest jump in new infections the country has reported since the outbreak of the disease. The last biggest jump was of 1,26,789 new cases on Thursday. The central government had stated on Thursday that ten states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab -- have shown a steep rise in the daily Covid-19 cases.

    Among these, Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to the daily tally as the state saw 59,907 new infections on Thursday. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,310 while Karnataka reported 6,976 new cases. In addition to this, 780 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 1,67,642. This is the biggest jump in the fatality count India has reported in the last six months. A total of 61,899 have recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,19,13,292.

  • April 09, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    The Karnataka government on April 8 imposed a "night corona curfew" in Bengaluru and six other cities from April 10 to 20 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The restrictions will remain in place between 10 pm and 5 am, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said. The curfew has been imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities. Commercial establishments will remain closed during the period and only essential services will be allowed, Yediyurappa said.

    The announcement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told chief ministers to focus on micro-containment zones and reiterated his call to test, track, treat while pushing for COVID-appropriate behaviour to break the chain of infections. Speaking to the media, Yediyurappa said essential services would be allowed during the curfew period and urged people not to be complacent. "People should not give room for such an action (lockdown) and should wear masks, maintain social distancing, and not gather at a place," he said.

  • April 09, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    Australia’s most populous state said on Friday it has temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine following updated advice from the federal government. New South Wales said inoculations using the AstraZeneca vaccine will be paused for a few hours while it updates its advice to patients allowing them to give informed consent.

  • April 09, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it hopes that the New Zealand government's temporary ban on travellers coming from India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among visitors to that country would be lifted after April 28 so that an attempt to move towards normalcy in movement can be made. This is the first time that New Zealand has imposed a temporary ban on the entry of travellers coming from India, including its citizens. The ban, from April 11 to 28, was announced by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

    The travel restriction comes after New Zealand recorded 23 new positive COVID-19 cases in managed isolation on Thursday, of which 17 came from India, reports said quoting the country's Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield. Asked about the issue during an online briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have got to know from the New Zealand government that it has imposed the ban from April 11-28. They have said it is a temporary ban."

