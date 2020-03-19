COVID-19 pandemic: Looking for coronavirus testing centres near you? Here’s the list

There are more than 50 such facilities across the country where one can get tests done to check if they have contracted the Novel Coronavirus
The number of novel coronavirus cases continue to rise across the globe. India has recorded 145 positive cases as of March 18 morning, including three deaths. In view of the rapid spread of the deadly and highly contagious pathogen, the government has designated more than 50 test centres across the country to expedite treatment and diagnosis.
Any person who suspects COVID-19 infection or has been screened with telling symptoms such as respiratory illness and dry cough with fever, can get tests done at any of these laboratories in India. Here’s a detailed list:
MAHARASHTRA
Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
DELHI
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
KERALA
National Institute of Virology Field Unit
Govt. Medical College, Kozhikode
Govt. Medical College, Thrissur
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
KARNATAKA
National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan
Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga
Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
UTTAR PRADESH
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
King's George Medical University, Lucknow
RAJASTHAN
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
SP Med. College, Bikaner
Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
RNT Medical College, Udaipur
TAMIL NADU
Govt. Medical college, Thiruvaru
Government Medical College, Theni
King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli
UTTARAKHAND
Government Medical College, Haldwani
WEST BENGAL
IPGMER, Kolkata
National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
MADHYA PRADESH
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
National Institute of Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur
GUJARAT
MP Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar
BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
HARYANA
Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak
BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
HIMACHAL PRADESH
Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Kangra
JAMMU AND KASHMIR
Government Medical College, Srinagar
Government Medical College, Jammu
Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
JHARKHAND
MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
MANIPUR
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
JN Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, Imphal
MEGHALAYA
NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong
ASSAM
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat
PUDUCHERRY
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
ODISHA
Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar
BIHAR
Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
PUNJAB
Government Medical College, Amritsar
Government Medical College, Patiala
TELANGANA
Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
TRIPURA
Government Medical College, Agartala
ANDHRA PRADESH
Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
GMC, Anantapur
Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada
CHANDIGARH
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
CHHATTISGARH
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur
ANDAMAN and NICOBAR ISLANDSRegional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!