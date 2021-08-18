COVID-19 | Air India issues quarantine rules for domestic passengers - check state-wise list here

State Health Check Requirements Quarantine Requirements Exemptions ( If any ) Additional Information ( if any)

Andaman and Nicobar islands RT-PCR negative report issued from an ICMR recognized lab where test is taken 48 hours before commencement of journey. Hand written reports are not acceptable. In addition, all arriving passengers shall mandatorily undergo Rapid Antigen Test. Compulsory home quarantine for 7 days, even with negative RTPCR report. Passengers visiting Swaraj Dweep, Shaeed Dweep and Little Andaman need to have 10 days of home quarantine irrespective of being tested negative. None Any person violating the quarantine guidelines shall be liable to be fined to the tune of Rs 5,000 each time

Andhra Pradesh Thermal Screening All asymptomatic passengers will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days None All passengers are required to register themselves on Spandana website

Assam Thermal screening will be conducted on arrivals. Rapid Antigen Test on arrival is mandatory. Passengers with positive results go for home isolation or hospitalization. Passengers with negative results will have to take RT-PCR test at airport and remain under home quarantine until the result is declared. All arriving passengers will have to undergo compulsory home quarantine for 7 days, even if the result of COVID-19 test on arrival is negative. Rapid Antigen Test on arrival is mandatory for all including fully vaccinated passengers. Passenger with positive result go for home isolation/hospitalization Passenger with negative result will have to take RT-PCR test at airport and remain under home quarantine until the result is declared. Passengers transiting to Intra-Assam and North East States exempted from arrival testing. Government Officials and Passengers traveling on medical reasons or family bereavement are exempted from mandatory quarantine The cost of the RT-PCR test maximum of Rs 500 shall be borne by the passengers

Bihar Thermal screening will be conducted on arrivals. Bihar Government Health Department has removed restrictions for Domestic Arriving passengers at Patna and RT-PCR Negative report will not be mandatory for arriving passengers to Patna from other domestic stations 10 days of home quarantine is mandatory for passengers All passengers will be tested for Covid -19 & those found positive shall be directed to follow the SOP issued by the Health Department, Government of Bihar None For GAYA only-Passengers arriving from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi & NCR, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala &Punjab will require Vaccination Certificate/RT- PCR/RAT negative report from ICMR accredited labs. RT-PCR timeline starts from the swab collection time. RT-PCR report within 72hours. 14 days past certificate of both doses of COVID vaccination. Rapid Antigen Facility is available at arrivals free of cost

Chhattisgarh Passengers are required to carry RT-PCR negative report from ICMR certified labs not earlier than 96 Hours. ICMR id or SRF id is must on the negative reports, else testing for Covid will be done on arrival. Those without above documents will be tested on arrival and remain in home isolation till report is available None None None

Delhi Thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival Passengers will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days All constitutional and government functionaries and their staff members are exempted from quarantine if they are asymptomatic None

Goa Following is the eligibility for travel to Goa 1) Passengers carrying Covid Negative Test Report done maximum of 72 hours prior entering in Goa. 2) Passengers entering in Goa for Medical emergencies on production of proof thereof. 3) Following persons who are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the date of entry and have been asymptomatic. a) Persons who enter the state of Goa for purpose of business and employment. b) Resident of Goa who are now stranded outside Goa for pandemic related or others such issues None None There is no COVID-19 test facility available at Goa Airpor

Gujarat Thermal screening shall be conducted for all arriving passengers. There is no RT-PCR test required for Domestic travel in healthy individuals on arrival in any of the station in Gujarat State. None None It is mandatory for passengers arriving at Surat to install the SMC COVID-19 Tracker App and must also fill Novel Corona Self Reporting form

Haryana Thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Haryana will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days None None

Himachal Pradesh All asymptomatic passengers arriving from all states will be exempted from quarantine, if they are carrying a COVID negative certificate through RT-PCR test or TRUNAAT t/CB NAAT test by an ICMR authorized lab issued not earlier than 96 hours from the time when the sample was taken Asymptomatic passengers arriving from cities with high prevalence of Covid- 19 will have to undergo 7 days of institutional quarantine, followed by 7 days of home quarantine. Asymptomatic residents of Himachal Pradesh who had travelled to other states for medical, Business or work purpose maybe be exempted from quarantine if they exit or re-enter state within 48 hours

Jammu and Kashmir All passengers arriving at Jammu & Kashmir will have to undergo Covid19 antigen test through RT-PCR method or Rapid Antigen test Until the test results are reported negative, passengers will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days. Passengers without contactable phone number with updated Aarogya Setu App will have to undergo institutional quarantine for 14 days or till their test results are reported negative, in which case they will be released for home quarantine Asymptomatic Business travelers carrying a confirmed return ticket, confirmed hotel booking and their Business ID will be exempted from quarantine and will be permitted to proceed to their hotel from the airport after undergoing the Covid-19 test. Personnel of Defense and Central Armed Police Forces returning on duty, including transit labour hired by BRO to go to Ladakh, will be exempted from Covid-19 antigen testing passenger is required to fill up ICMR health form on arrival

Jharkhand Passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab will require RT- PCR/RAT negative report from ICMR accredited labs done within last 72hrs. RT-PCR timeline starts from the swab collection time. Passengers without RT-PCR report will be tested at the airport. RTPCR/RAT test will be free of cost at arrivals. Random RAT test will be done for other sector passengers Mandatory 7 days home quarantine for all passengers arriving into the state of Jharkhand None None

Karnataka It is mandatory to possess a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours for all passengers originating from Kerala and Maharashtra irrespective of the vaccination status. For travelers from all other states, it is mandatory that those with COVID -19 symptoms should carry a RT- PCR Negative Test Report None Permitted exemptions for negative RT-PCR certificate for travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra are as follows: a) Constitutional functionaries and health care professionals. b) Children below 2 years. c) In dire emergency situation (death in the family, medical treatment etc), the passengers swab shall be collected on arrival. On receipt of the RTPCR test report, further action will be taken as per the State Protocol The cost of RT -PCR test at Bengaluru airport is Rs 800 per person

Kerala Travelers from other States to Kerala shall carry a RT- PCR negative certificate taken within 72 hours before the start of journey. However COVID-19 negative test result is not required for travel of any person (including delivery agents) within Kerala. Close COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show Related stories European tourism faces turbulence only weeks after restart

India's partnership with Bangladesh stands out as role model for good neighbourly ties: S Jaishankar

Coronavirus India | BMC hasn’t paid 144 Mumbai nurses on COVID-19 duty since May All asymptomatic passengers to undergo home quarantine for 14 days. Passengers visiting Kerala for less than7 days are exempted from home quarantine provided they obtain an entry pass for short visit from the Jagratha portal In case, any passenger arrives at the Calicut airport without an RTPCR result, the arrangements for the RT- PCR testing shall be arranged at the Airport itself. The passenger shall bear the expense of the test. The Passenger should remain in paid quarantine centre or to home quarantine till the results are available All passengers arriving at Kerala must have a valid e-pass after registering their details in state’s COVID Jagratha portal, without which the passenger will not be permitted to exit the airport

Ladakh Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Ladakh will be exempted from quarantine if they are carrying a Covid-19 negative certificate by an ICMR- authorized lab issued within 48 hours before arrival Personal of Defense & Central Armed Police are exempted from above provisions None

Madhya Pradesh Negative RT-PCR certificate, not older than 72 hours, shall be compulsory for the flights arriving at Bhopal from Maharashtra All other asymptomatic passengers arriving into Madhya Pradesh are exempted from quarantine and must self-monitor their health for at least 14 days None Self-declaration is mandatory for all arriving passengers to Indore. Link for self-declaration is given below

Maharashtra It is mandatory for passengers to carry negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours before the time of entry into Maharashtra All passengers who intend to stay in Maharashtra for a period of 7 days or less shall be exempted from mandatory quarantine The armed forces personnel and their families from the Army, Navy, Air force and the Coast Guard are exempted from the above-mentioned RT-PCR tests subject to following the other necessary COVID-related protocols All passengers travelling from airports located within Maharashtra are exempted from RT-PCR Test/Certificate requirements

Manipur Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers None None None

Meghalaya RT-PCR test for all arriving passengers on chargeable basis incase passenger is not carrying a negative COVID-19 report on arrival (not earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival). None None All passengers must register on the State portal to generate a unique e-invite

Mizoram COVID-19 test should be within 96 hours from arriva Those tested as COVID-19 negative with RAT but showing any symptom of COVID-19, shall be tested with RTPCR / True-Nat as soon as possible Persons entering Mizoram from outside maybe exempted from the requirement of quarantine subject to fulfilment of the following terms and conditions : 1) He / she should produce, at the screening point, a negative report with valid SRF ID for the Covid-19 test using RT-PCR / TrueNat / CBNAAT, conducted within 48 hours prior to the time of entry in the State. (2) He / she should be screened for Covid-19 at the entry point and found Covid- 19 negative, such exempted persons shall monitor themselves for any symptom of Covid-I9 for a period of 7 (seven) days, and may perform any important tasks during such 'self-monitoring', while strictly following the 'COVID Appropriate Behaviour' For all passengers entering Mizoram, prior registration on mPASS-flight or mPASS-road in mCOVID-19 mobile application before arrival is mandatory to enable proper arrangements for screening and quarantine. Home quarantine and Hotel quarantine can be applied online

Nagaland All passengers must have their RT-PCR (negative) report with them from an ICMR approved lab not earlier than 72 hours of arrival into the state Seven days of Institutional Quarantine followed by 14 days of Home Quarantine for all other passengers Below categories of passengers shall be exempted from Institutional Quarantine subject to 28 days of Home Quarantine 1.Person above the age of 60 years, 2.Children & parents of children 10 years & below 3.Pregnant women & accompanying spouse All travelers are required to install and register on the COVID Nagaland visitor’s app and fil the Self Declaration form

Odisha Passenger’s entry into Bhubaneswar from other States by producing Rapid Antigen Test/RTPCR negative report/final vaccination certificate is hereby withdrawn. International arriving passengers having RTPCR negative report would be exempted from institutional quarantine None Movement of Persons on Vande Bharat and air transport bubble flights will continue to be regulated as per SOP issued

Punjab The requirement of negative RT-PCR of the last 72 hours/ Vaccination Certificate for entry into the state of Punjab is not mandatory for domestic travel All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Punjab will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days None None

Rajasthan Passengers, already been administered with the 1st dose of COVID-19 Vaccination, are exempt from carrying the RTPCR COVID-19 negative report while entering the State of Rajasthan, and shall also be exempt from the mandatory Home / Institutional Quarantine However, those passengers who have not been vaccinated are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours Passengers, without the report will be quarantined for a period of 15 days. In case passenger does not belong to Jaipur or Rajasthan (Tourist, Businessman), he will may have to make his own arrangements for getting quarantine All "Armed Forces Personnel" arriving in Rajasthan are exempted t o show RT-PCR Negative report (Within 72 Hrs) on arrival All passengers arriving in Rajasthan shall undergo thermal screening and oxygen saturation checks at the airport

Tamil Nadu COVID-19 testing will be done to symptomatic persons coming from Maharashtra & Kerala Seven days of Home Quarantine & 7 days of self-monitoring for all passengers arriving into Tamil Nadu from Maharashtra & Kerala None It is mandatory for passengers to have TN e-pass by registering online before their travel

Telangana It is mandatory for all passengers to install the Aarogya Setu App Asymptomatic passengers arriving at Telangana are exempted from quarantine None None

Tripura Negative test report for COVID-19 done by RTPCR/True NAAT/CBNAAT of 72 hours prior to journey. Passengers arriving in the state may be allowed without Covid 19 report if they are able to show complete vaccination certificate and two weeks have elapsed after the last dose of vaccination. All Symptomatic passengers shall undergo 14 days Quarantine None Passengers without RTPCR test will be tested on arrival (RAT) free of cost

Uttarakhand COVID Test will be done (free of cost) for passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala & Gujarat.All passengers will be exempted from home quarantine if they arrive with RT- PCR/True NAT/CBNAAT/Antigen test with negative report not more than 72hrs before arrival. Fully vaccinated passengers after 15 days of second dose will be exempted from above test requirements to enter the state Home quarantine for visitors coming for more than 7 days. No quarantine for travelers coming to Uttarakhand with stay less than 7 days. Government official from state & center, Judges of Supreme & High court and other judicial officers, MP’s & MLA of Uttarakhand & support staff are exempted from quarantine All passengers need to register (Mandatory) on state website and follow SOPs of Government agencies

Uttar Pradesh RT-PCR negative report from ICMR accredited labs done within last 72 hours for Passengers arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra 14 days home quarantine Passengers exiting Uttar Pradesh within 7 days of arrival shall be exempted from mandatory quarantine subject to validation of return/onward travel Mandatory requirement of Aarogya Setu App and registration. Any passengers found with symptoms and not carrying the RT-PCR negative report will only undergo “RT-PCR test” at Varanasi Airport. Both RAPID ANTIGEN &RT-PCR test will be free of cost by the state authorities.