Coronavirus treatment | Dexamethasone now part of govt's revised COVID-19 clinical management protocol

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has added the cheap corticosteroid dexamethasone to its revised COVID-19 clinical management protocol. It can now be used as an alternative to methylprednisolone, in the case of moderate and severe COVID-19 patients in need of oxygen support and who experience excessive inflammatory response.

Dexamethasone is a low-cost steroid used as an anti-inflammatory medication as well as for the treatment of a range of conditions like asthma and rheumatoid arthritis, among others.

A recent clinical trial to assess the use of the drug in case of COVID-19 patients had shown favourable initial results. Scientists found, as part of the trial, that dexamethasone reduced deaths by one-third in ventilated patients, and by one fifth in other patients receiving oxygen only.

The drug, according to the scientists, is inexpensive, on the shelf, and can be used immediately to save lives worldwide.

Domestic producers of the drug in India had earlier said that they have enough capacity to meet the domestic need for the drug.