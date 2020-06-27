Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | India among top-5 countries affected by COVID-19

Coronavirus Live Updates: Today is the 95th day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India is now among the five countries most affected by the outbreak, with a total of 380,532 infections and 12,573 deaths.

India on Saturday saw another record spike of 14,516 new COVID-19 cases in a single-day, pushing the tally to 3,95,048, while the death toll rose to 12,948 with 375 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries continued to surge with 2,13,830 patients cured so far, while there are 1,68,269 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am. One patient has migrated.

Globally, there have been over 86.39 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.59 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.