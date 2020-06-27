Live now
Jun 27, 2020 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | India among top-5 countries affected by COVID-19
Coronavirus News Live Updates: In India, over 4.9 lakh cases have been reported and the death toll is 15,301
Coronavirus Live Updates: Today is the 95th day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India is now among the five countries most affected by the outbreak, with a total of 380,532 infections and 12,573 deaths.India on Saturday saw another record spike of 14,516 new COVID-19 cases in a single-day, pushing the tally to 3,95,048, while the death toll rose to 12,948 with 375 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The number of recoveries continued to surge with 2,13,830 patients cured so far, while there are 1,68,269 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am. One patient has migrated.Globally, there have been over 86.39 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.59 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | After another jumpe of 18,552 new coronavirus cases, India’s total affected tally now stands at 5,08,953. 1,97,387 cases are still active while about 10,000 more patients have recovered with the number now standing at 2,95,880. The death count stands at 15,685.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Australian health officials are expecting more cases of COVID-19 as hundreds of nationals return from overseas to begin mandatory quarantine. About 300 people are due to arrive in Adelaide this weekend from Mumbai, India, while hundreds are expected to follow from South America and Indonesia. People in hotel quarantine will be tested for the coronavirus at the start and end of their 14-day isolation.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | China has reported an uptick in new coronavirus cases, a day after the nation's CDC said it expects an outbreak in Beijing to be brought under control soon.
The National Health Commission said Saturday that 21 cases had been confirmed nationwide in the latest 24-hour period, including 17 in the nation's capital.
City officials have temporarily shut a huge wholesale food market where the virus spread widely, re-closed schools and locked down some neighbourhoods
Coroanvirus Updates | Odisha's COVID-19 tally crossed the 6,000-mark on Friday, with 218 more people, including seven NDRF personnel, testing positive for the infection, a health department official said.
With these patients, the number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 6,180, he said. Of the fresh cases, 191 were reported from different quarantine centres where returnees from other states are lodged for preliminary observation.
Kerala reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, tally inching towards 4000 mark
Kerala's COVID-19 tally is inching towards the 4,000 mark as the state continued to see a sharp spike for the eight consecutive day with 150 people, including six CISF personnel and a health worker being infected on Friday.
With the addition of the fresh cases, the infection count in the state has reached 3876. The new positive cases today include 91 from abroad and 48 people from other states.
– PTI
Coronavirus LIVE updates | NHRC employee dies of COVID; 17 others tested positive till date: Sources
An employee of the NHRC has died of COVID-19 while 17 others have been infected by the novel coronavirus till date, sources said on Friday.
The deceased was employed as a multi-tasking staffer at the National Human Rights Commission, they said.
Besides the fatality, the first COVID-19 death of any NHRC employee, 17 other staffers, including some senior officials, have tested positive for it till date, sources said.
– PTI
Coronavirus in Amravati LIVE updates | Four new COVID-19 patients in Amravati; tally 476
Four persons, including three women, tested coronavirus positive in Maharashtra's Amravati on Friday, which took the district's count of patients to 476, officials said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Punjab LIVE updates | Two more die of coronavirus in Punjab, toll reaches 122; state reports 188 fresh cases
Two more persons succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab on Friday, taking the death toll to 122, while 188 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 4,957. One person died in Bathinda and another in Fatehgarh Sahib, as per the medical bulletin. Punjab continues to see a surge in new coronavirus cases with 188 more people testing positive for the virus on Friday. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir LIVE updates | 213 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today. 58 from Jammu division and 155 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases stands at 6762 and the death toll is at 91: Government of J&K (ANI)