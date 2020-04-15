App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Govt's fresh guidelines to help ease operations of pharma companies, medical device makers

Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical oxygen and their raw material and intermediates will be allowed to function subject to social distancing norms specified by the government.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla

The Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15 issued fresh guidelines that may ease restrictions on the manufacture and supply of medicines and medical devices after April 20.

Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical oxygen and their raw material and intermediates will be allowed to function subject to social distancing norms specified by the government.

Manufacturing units of packaging material was also allowed. E-pharmacies can now operate without any restriction on their timing of opening and closure as they come under e-commerce services.

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

related news

Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care, and for procuring essential commodities are allowed.

Construction of medical, health infrastructure including the manufacture of ambulances is also allowed. This helps pharma and medical devices to resume their capital expansion work.

These relaxations will not apply to containment zones.

Healthcare services to remain open

All health services including AYUSH (Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) to remain functional. Dispensaries, chemists, pharmacies all kinds of medicine shops including Jan Aushadhi Kendras and medical equipment shops will remain open.

Pharmaceutical and medical research labs, collection centres, institutions carrying out COVID-19 related research are allowed to remain open. Veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, pathology labs, sale and supply of vaccine and medicine will be open.

Authorised private establishments, which support the provisioning of essential services, or efforts for containment of COVID-19, including home care providers, diagnostics, supply chain firms serving hospitals will also remain open.

Find other stories related to MHA guidelines on Lockdown 2.0 here.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 12:26 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Health

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.