Coronavirus lockdown | Govt's fresh guidelines to help ease operations of pharma companies, medical device makers

The Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15 issued fresh guidelines that may ease restrictions on the manufacture and supply of medicines and medical devices after April 20.

Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical oxygen and their raw material and intermediates will be allowed to function subject to social distancing norms specified by the government.

Manufacturing units of packaging material was also allowed. E-pharmacies can now operate without any restriction on their timing of opening and closure as they come under e-commerce services.

Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care, and for procuring essential commodities are allowed.

Construction of medical, health infrastructure including the manufacture of ambulances is also allowed. This helps pharma and medical devices to resume their capital expansion work.

These relaxations will not apply to containment zones.

Healthcare services to remain open

All health services including AYUSH (Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) to remain functional. Dispensaries, chemists, pharmacies all kinds of medicine shops including Jan Aushadhi Kendras and medical equipment shops will remain open.

Pharmaceutical and medical research labs, collection centres, institutions carrying out COVID-19 related research are allowed to remain open. Veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, pathology labs, sale and supply of vaccine and medicine will be open.

Authorised private establishments, which support the provisioning of essential services, or efforts for containment of COVID-19, including home care providers, diagnostics, supply chain firms serving hospitals will also remain open.

