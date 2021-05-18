Coal India to invest Rs 35 crore to set up 25 oxygen generation plants

Coal India

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

State-owned CIL on Tuesday announced an investment of Rs 35 crore to install 25 oxygen generation plants, across 22 hospitals, in a bid to augment the supply of the life-saving gas amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

These O2 generation plants will be set up in Coal India's own hospitals and in district hospitals where four of its subsidiaries operate to support 3,328 beds, the PSU said in a statement.

India is facing shortage of medical oxygen in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"Coal India Limited (CIL) is pumping Rs 35 crore into installation of 25 oxygen generation plants, across 22 hospitals, to revive increased supply of the life-saving gas," the PSU said in a statement.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

While the combined O2 generation capacity of 20 plants is a little above 12,700 litres per minute, four of the plants together generate 750 cubic metres per hour. One is a refill plant, the maharatna firm said.

Of the 25 plants, five are being installed at CIL’s own hospitals at an investment of Rs 4.25 crore covering 332 beds.

Coal India arms -- Northern Coalfields Ltd and Central Coalfields Ltd --will be putting up two plants each, while Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, another subsidiary of CIL, will put up one plant.

The remaining 20 plants will be installed in district hospitals under CIL’s corporate social responsibility.

Fully financed by CIL, these plants account for Rs 30.75 crore or 88 per cent of CIL's total Rs 35 crore investment.

CIL spent Rs 264 crore exclusively on COVID relief measures during FY'21, which is 50 per cent of its total CSR spend of Rs 523 crore.

"Responding to the oxygen need and to scale up its availability we are installing O2 plants on a war footing. All CIL owned five plants will be installed before July, in phase-wise manner, beginning from the first week of June. Plants supported by CIL at district hospitals are expected to be completed by August," the company said.

CIL has engaged a voluntary organisation to establish oxygen banks at 10 locations of Jharkhand and Bihar at Rs 1.34 crore. Twenty ventilators at each location will be given at no cost for door-delivery to the afflicted.

Additionally, the company is also contributing Rs 47 lakh towards ventilators to a Kolkata Police Hospital.

At a time when oxygen has become a critical element in COVID treatment, CIL has 2,324 oxygen cylinders and 237 ventilators ready for use at its hospitals.

"With the government declaring COVID measures as the common CSR theme for CPSES in FY'22, we shall further augment our COVID relief measures," the company said.