Dog creates new Guinness World Record for having the longest tongue. Watch

The dog was awarded the Guinness World Record after a veterinarian measured from the tip of her snout to the tip of her tongue. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/@GWR).

A dog from Louisiana in the United States created a new Guinness World Record for having the longest tongue on a living dog. The length of the dog's tongue was found to be 12.7 cm. The previous record was held by Bisbee, whose tongue length was 9.7 cm.

The dog, identified as a Labrador/German shepherd mix named Zoey, was awarded the record after a veterinarian measured from the tip of her snout to the tip of her tongue and found the length to be 12.7 cm.

The dog's owners- Sadie and Drew Williams - got her when she was six weeks old and as a pup, the tongue would stick out of her mouth regularly. The owners felt that the dog would grow into it as time passed but observers started to comment on how long her tongue was.



Zoey loves playing fetch and swimming all whilst holding the longest tongue on a dog pic.twitter.com/AH3NN95Wmj — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 4, 2023

"We got Zoey when she was only six weeks old and in the first-ever picture we have of her, she has her tongue sticking out," Mrs Williams told Guinness World Records.

"Every now and then while we're out taking her on a walk, people will come up to her and want to pet her. We'll warn them ahead of time 'Hey, she's friendly but she might slobber on you,' and every now and then she will, and they'll have a big slobber mark on their black pants," Drew Williams said.

'It would be slobbering all over the place. So sometime last year we took her to the vet and measured her tongue,'' Mr Williams said.

