    Teen gets accepted at over 170 colleges, hopes for Guinness world record

    Louisiana-based student Dennis Maliq Barnes said that his intention was not get accepted in as many colleges as he did when he began the application process in August 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST
    Dennis Maliq Barnes

    Dennis Maliq Barnes has a GPA of 4.98 and is graduating two years early. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@AD1968F).

    A student in the United States has received acceptance in 170 colleges and was offered $9 million in scholarships. 16-year-old Louisiana-based student Dennis Maliq Barnes said that his intention was not to get accepted in as many colleges as he did when he began the application process in August 2022, but he focused on applying in as much colleges as he could.

    "As I applied to more schools, as my numbers went up, with the financial aid and acceptances into universities, I became intrigued," Barnes told CNN in an interview.

    "It was never really a surprise for me once I reached that number," he added.

    As per school officials, Barnes' feat has created a new record and they have reached out to the Guinness Book of World Records. Barnes has a GPA of 4.98 and is graduating two years early.

    He stated that he was unsure about the school he was joining, but wished to pursue a course in computer science.

    "I don’t know where I want to go. I intend to pursue computer science," he said.

    Barnes revealed that a key reason behind his success so far has been the presence of a strong support system that included his family and friends and an unwavering belief in the almighty.

    "If you keep your school, your education a priority and keep God in the mix, then you are definitely going to be successful no matter what you do," Barnes said.

    "I am a God-fearing young man; I keep God first," he added.

