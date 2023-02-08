English
    Google-Zomato recipe for the perfect internet safe-tea er... password is here

    The video shows a "cyber safe-tea" being brewed with uppercase and lowercase letters, special characters, and numbers.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    February 08, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
    Screengrabs from the recipe of 'internet safe-tea' shared by Google India and Zomato on Instagram.

    Google India collaborated with Zomato to spread awareness on how to create a strong password by taking some help from "kadak" chai. In a video uploaded on Instagram, the "recipe" is winning laughs and a few hearts.

    The clip shows a strong password being brewed with the help of tea leaves, water, milk, and sugar labelled as uppercase and lowercase letters, special characters, and numbers.


    After brewing for some time -- a step that the video calls "password checkup" -- a two-step verification "sieves" it to ensure account safety. and just like that, a hot cup of "cyber safe-tea" is ready.