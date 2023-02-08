Google-Zomato recipe for the perfect internet safe-tea er... password is here

Screengrabs from the recipe of 'internet safe-tea' shared by Google India and Zomato on Instagram.

Google India collaborated with Zomato to spread awareness on how to create a strong password by taking some help from "kadak" chai. In a video uploaded on Instagram, the "recipe" is winning laughs and a few hearts.

The clip shows a strong password being brewed with the help of tea leaves, water, milk, and sugar labelled as uppercase and lowercase letters, special characters, and numbers.

After brewing for some time -- a step that the video calls "password checkup" -- a two-step verification "sieves" it to ensure account safety. and just like that, a hot cup of "cyber safe-tea" is ready.



Apart from generating awareness, the Google-Zomato recipe also produced a few laughs.

"So people who drink green tea will have weak passwords," commented a user on Instagram. Another said, "You forgot the main ingredient i.e. adrak (must be at least 8 characters long) without that the chai is too weak."

There were, however, others who brought up the recent layoffs at Google as well.

"Google chodne k baad chai banani padh rahi hai (Have to resort to making tea after leaving Google)," a user commented.

Google parent Alphabet on January 20 announced that it is planning to cut roughly 12,000 jobs or 6 percent of workforce worldwide. The cuts will affect jobs globally and across the entire company, CEO Sunday Pichai had said. The job cuts affect teams across the company including recruiting and some corporate functions, as well as some engineering and products teams.

With the layoffs, Google joins a host of other tech giants that have drastically scaled back operations amid a faltering global economy and soaring inflation.

