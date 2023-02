business Google unveils ChatGPT rival 'Bard': Which AI bot will be better? Google has launched its AI Chatbot ‘Bard’, which is Google’s answer to Microsoft’s widely popular ChatGPT. A testing Bard will be available soon to Google’s trusted users, after which the company will roll it out for the public. Bard is LaMDA-powered. To know more of its features; check out this reel.