Google unveils dedicated Android game developing landing page ahead of GDC 2019

With little over a few hours to go for the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco to commence, Google seems to be all set take-on the $140 billion gaming industry. The tech giant recently showcased a new Android game development landing page on its official software development website, and all bets are on Google’s Project Stream.

Android games are starting to matter

Android games are hardly novel with attention and assistance in the development of these games significantly less as compared to non-game Android apps. These mobile games are often left to fend for themselves using third-party tools, some of which include malware and adware.

However, the immense success of mobile games like PUBG and Fortnite suggest value in mobile gaming. Developing mobile games is significantly cheaper than in the case of PC games. In addition, smartphones are more easily accessible to users than PCs with the latter coming in at least three or four times the cost.

Unveiling a dedicated landing page for mobile game development sends a major statement to the gaming world that Google is officially interested in this $140 billion market.

Android game development revamped

Apart from offering developers common features like using Unity to build their games, Google is also offering tips on sign-in, pre-registration, and feedback experiences. The page also sheds some light on accessing “sensitive data” via Android’s permission system. Speculation aside, this is very interesting from a technology point of view.

Considering Google is all set to announce Project Stream at GDC 2019, it is interesting to see that the company is revamping its Android game development system rather than snubbing it. Project Stream is still in its testing phase, and at the moment native Android games will still be developers’ best bet to providing mobility in gaming.