English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Google tries to troll Apple’s Tim Cook – with tweet sent from iPhone

    Eagle-eyed Twitter users were quick to note that Google Pixel’s tweet mocking Tim Cook was actually sent using an Apple iPhone.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 22, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
    Apple CEO Tim Cook holds up an iPhone

    Apple CEO Tim Cook holds up an iPhone


    When taking a dig at a rival company, using their products to do so kind of defeats the purpose. Google learned this the hard way after the company’s official Twitter handle for its flagship Pixel phone tried to troll Apple’s Tim Cook. Eagle-eyed Twitter users were quick to note that Google Pixel’s tweet mocking Tim Cook was actually sent using an Apple iPhone.

    Cook tweeted a promotional video of Apple’s next product announcement, along with the hashtag “Take Note.” This hashtag has previously been used by NBA franchise Utah Jazz. Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith had also criticised Cook for using the hashtag in Apple announcements.

    Google Pixel replied to Cook's tweet by alluding to the Utah Jazz controversy. “Hmmmm Okay, I See You. #Take Note. #TeamPixel is here to get you closer to your favourite team- tell us yours and we might be able to make your NBA Tip-off even better,” the official handle of Google Pixel tweeted.

    However, Twitter users were amused to note that Pixel’s tweet was sent using an Apple iPhone. Although the tweet was deleted and replaced with one sent using Twitter Web App, people were quick to take screenshots.


    This is not the first time that ‘Twitter for iPhone’ has tripped up brands and celebrities. The same thing happened when Apple arch rival, Samsung, launched a new phone in 2018. Samsung Nigeria’s Twitter handle shared the announcement with a tweet sent using an iPhone – which led to some brutal trolling.

    Close

    Related stories

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Google #Google Pixel #Tim Cook #Twitter for iPhone
    first published: Oct 22, 2022 02:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.