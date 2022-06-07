English
    Googling symptoms when ill? This doctor has a special fee structure

    Ankita Sengupta
    June 07, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
    The

    The "special" OPD fee structure that has been doing rounds on social media. (Image credit: @gdalmiathinks/Twitter)


    Tired of patients looking their symptoms up on Google before consulting him, a doctor in India has designed a special fee structure for such people.

    A poster put up at the unidentified doctor's office lays down the OPD charges like this:

    If patients rely on the doctor's diagnosis and treatment, they have to pay only Rs 200. But, if patients insist on a different type of treatment after getting diagnosed by the doctor, the fee spikes to Rs 500.

    Moreover, if people who have looked up their symptoms on Google want to clear their doubts, they will be charged Rs 1,000. The fee climbs higher if the doctor is asked to suggest a course of treatment that the patients have diagnosed while surfing the internet. Doing so will cost them Rs 1,500.

    But, what takes the cake is the last category. If patients decide to look up their symptoms on the internet and decide to treat themselves, it may end up costing them Rs 2,000.

    While the poster was put up in jest, there is some truth in treatments being eventually costlier if patients choose to diagnose and treat themselves without consulting a doctor, especially if they are wrong.

    Twitter users seem to agree with the doctor.



    There were, however, some who found nothing wrong in looking up their health problems on Google because it helped them understand their condition better.


    So, if you were to visit this doctor, how much would you end up paying? Let us know in the comments.
    Tags: #doctor charges #OPD charges #Twitter
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 01:13 pm
