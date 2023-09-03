Google street view pic shows man carrying 'dead body' on bicycle in US, claim Facebook users

As of Thursday, Google has blurred the man’s face and the mysterious object. (Representative Image)

A woman took to Facebook to share a screenshot that she took from Google Street View. The picture featured a man and it appeared like that he was carrying a dead body on his bicycle.

The user named Tami shared the picture from 2019 that showed a man pushing the bicycle along Kent Street in Akron, Ohio. A long item was wrapped in grey tarp and tied to the bike. “My niece showed [a photo] to me and I had it saved to my phone so I decided to take a trip to Kent St. on Google to make sure he was still there. The picture is literally worth a thousand words,” Tami wrote on Facebook, as per Kennedy News and Media.

Social media users were quick to brighten the image and claimed that they spotted “blood” on the man’s boots. Others wondered if the pictures had been reported to the police.

“He has a body!” one user declared. Another user commented, “Looks like a body.”

“I cleared up the image. Definitely looks like blood on his boots!” a third user remarked.

Some people also suggested that the man might be homeless and carrying his tent on the bicycle.

“There was a homeless tent city over there for a few years. I’m guessing it’s a tent,” a fourth user exclaimed.

“Let’s hope it’s a tent, not a body,” another person wrote.

As of Thursday, Google has blurred the man’s face and the mysterious object pictured at 126 Kent St., as per New York Post.