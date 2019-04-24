Google Play Store's new feature lets users instantly translate app descriptions

Google’s Play Store acts as a one-stop shop to access the millions of Android applications available. And, while Google’s love for A/B testing apps on the Play Store is nothing new, the number of tests has started to increase.

The one constant that comes with all the testing is the introduction of new changes and features on the platform. Take, for example, the Material Theme redesign or the newest simultaneous download feature. XDA Developers recently noticed an interesting new development on the Play Store.

As Google’s Play Store operates in several countries around the world, localisation support is an absolute must, which is one of the reasons why the search giant just added a simple translation element for application descriptions.

Google’s latest translate feature becomes visible when a user opens a listing of an application with a description in a foreign language. The Play Store will use the system’s default language to translate the description of the app as Google assumes that it is the user’s first language.

Users can change the language of app description by simply using the ‘translate’ toggle switch. Considering the feature is likely powered by Google Translate, it should be pretty accurate. Like Google Translate, toggling the translate switch offers instant results.

Unlike some of the other changes and features Google is bringing to the Play Store, this update seems more widespread. If you want to try out the new feature, all you have to do is download the latest Play Store version, 14.5.52, which most updated Android devices should already have. Considering this is a server-side update, there is no need to download any APKs.