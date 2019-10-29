Google Pixel 4 achieves 112-score on DxOMark, fails to dethrone Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro

DxOMark recently added the Pixel 4 camera review to its database. Google’s Pixel devices have often exceeded expectations of what a single camera sensor on a smartphone could accomplish. Google utilised sophisticated camera software to achieve more on a single lens than most phones did with two and three sensors.

However, several smartphone manufacturers have since caught on, and the old software trick seemed a little dated with the Pixel 3 series. Enter the Pixel 4, Google’s first deviation from the single-camera strategy. The Pixel 4 series arrived with dual rear cameras and a single front camera as opposed to the dual selfie cameras and single rear camera on the Pixel 3.

Industry camera experts DxOMark recently gave the Pixel 4 an overall camera score of 112 points, offering a marginal camera upgrade over the Pixel 3’s 102-score. In terms of selfie camera score, the Pixel 4 scored a similar 92 points as the Pixel 3.

According to DxOMark’s testing, the Pixel 4 camera excels in regard to autofocus, colour, and exposure but falls short in terms of texture. Surprisingly, night performance might not be as good as expected, an area in which Pixel devices have excelled in the past, however, we'd take that claim with a pinch of salt considering this is a Pixel. The Pixel 4’s strongest areas are colour accuracy, white balance and skin tone rendering.

The Pixel 4 also offers a noticeable improvement in zoom photography quality, which can be primarily attributed to the second telephoto sensor. DxOMark was also impressed with the telephoto camera’s performance in the day and while capturing stills indoors. The adaptive frame rate and stabilisation ensure video recording is smooth.