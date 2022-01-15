MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

The book that inspired photographer Annie Leibovitz's career

Annie Leibovitz, who has shot film stars and royalty, was a student of painting. But a book by Henri Cartier Bresson made her pick up the camera.

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST
Annie Leibovitz at an event in 2015. (Image: Franz Johann Morgenbesser via Wikimedia Commons 2.0; cropped)

Annie Leibovitz at an event in 2015. (Image: Franz Johann Morgenbesser via Wikimedia Commons 2.0; cropped)

Henri Cartier Bresson’s evocative photographs are known around the world. One of his books also inspired a famous modern exponent of photography, Annie Leibovitz, to pick up a camera.

“I became a photographer because of The World of Henri Cartier-Bresson, which was published when I was a student at the San Francisco Art Institute. I was studying painting. Maybe it was something about the word “world,” as well as the pictures, that seduced me,” Leibovitz told The New York Times.

Cover of a First Edition (January 1, 1920) copy of 'The World of Henri Cartier-Bresson', published by Viking. Cover of a first edition copy.

Leibovitz said the realisation that a photographer could travel with a camera to different places and see how other people lived – “make looking a mission” - was a thrilling idea for her.

“The pictures in The World of Henri Cartier-Bresson have been etched in my mind for over 50 years,” Leibovitz said. “The book was the beginning of a long relationship with other photographers’ books—looking at them and then collecting them and creating a working library.”

Close

An itinerant childhood way before the internet era, and before televisions became common, meant that reading was a constant companion of Leibovitz’s.

“We moved frequently because my father was in the Air Force and he was transferred from base to base every couple of years,” she said. “Once a week, my mother would take us to the base library or the public library in whatever town we were living in and my brothers and sisters and I would sit on the floor and read.”

Rudyard Kipling’s Just So Stories, the Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales and Nancy Drew were among the books she read in her early years.

In addition, Leibovitz said, “I read my brother Howard’s copies of Stranger in a Strange Land and The Lord of the Rings. Somewhere along the way my mother had bought an old bookcase that came filled with books, including the 28 leather-bound volumes of the 1911 edition of the Encyclopaedia Britannica. Years later I learned it was written by the most knowledgeable and opinionated and literary scholars of the time.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Annie Leibovitz #Henri Cartier Bresson
first published: Jan 15, 2022 09:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.