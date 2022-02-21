India-New Zealand series: Can Indian Women turn it around against NZ in the 4th ODI?

- by Anjum Chopra on 21st February, 2022

The loss in the Women’s 3rd ODI against New Zealand should hurt Team India. New Zealand women chased down the India score of 279 without breaking much sweat. Lauren Down, scoring her second half century ensured that with top spots up for grabs in her team, she makes a valuable contribution. Katey Martin and her experience alongside Lauren Down stitched a 76-run partnership to ensure a series victory for New Zealand.

There has been limited cricket for the Indian women leading into this series and World Cup. They have had training camps but from the last tour of Australia in September where they played an ODI series, competitive matches have been few. One domestic 50 over competition allowed S.Meghana to grab an opportunity. The start that she provided again to the Indian batting was brilliant. Getting out playing a loose stroke on 49 in her 2nd ODI she amended herself quickly to provide a 100-run opening partnership with Shafali Verma and reached her maiden half century. The aggressive stroke play exhibited has been different from her usual style of play but effective. A feature that she has worked upon to succeed at the highest level. Impressive!

The Indian team would look to replicate that kind of a start in every outing especially in the coming month. The wickets have been conducive to stroke-play and adaptability remains critical. Smriti Mandhana will be available for the 4th ODI and is likely to take guard at the top. The conundrum will be in whose place.

The batting run rate has been inconsistent for India. In both the 2nd and 3rd ODI the middle order lacked a push, and lower order the punch. In the 2nd match Richa Ghosh needed stronger support when she batted towards her maiden half century and in the 3rd ODI after a 100-run opening stand in 13 overs India were all out for 279 with playing full 50 overs. Whilst the bright side to this situation is that the team has started scoring 270 plus more often; the limitation that seems to plague them is the strong approach in the middle of the innings. India does possess a decent batting order; it's utilisation or the underutilisation of it that needs addressing.

Most of these players have been to New Zealand before. That experience coupled with the new crop's aggressive style of play should look to provide that impetus for the team.

Bowling in the last 10 overs also needs to tighten up. India in the last few overs were unable to finish strong. The death bowlers must be identified and allowed to bowl to a set plan. Going by a ‘who has the best day’ concept might backfire. It did in the last two ODIs when the team ran out of bowling options.

While the last 2 remaining ODIs will allow the Indian team to access and re-access their plans, it will also look to finish off well. All players are likely to be available for selection.





