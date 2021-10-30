Dancing for the planet: Tribal communities across the world ask that we prevent a climate catastrophe

The second edition of the National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, which concluded on October 30, 2021, brought together performers from India and abroad.

Dancers dressed in bright green garbs and adorning head gears lined with twigs of sacred trees are sending a powerful message for preserving the planet at the ongoing National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Taking place on the eve of the momentous UN climate summit in Glasgow, the second edition of the festival has witnessed a united front by the representatives of tribal communities from India and abroad.

From Bastar to Birbhum and Uganda to Uzbekistan, tribal communities are seeking a return to traditional cultures that place respect for nature as the central agenda of daily life to save the planet from an imminent climate disaster. The focus of the three-day National Tribal Dance Festival, which concludes today in the Chhattisgarh capital, is on preserving local traditions to save the planet.

Karma dancers from Chhattisgarh tie green twigs to their head gear to symbolise preservation of the planet.

Climate and culture

"There is a direct link between climate change and cultural degradation," explains Musiitwa Robert of the Ugandan National Cultural Centre, who is accompanying a seven-member dance troupe from the East African nation to the National Tribal Dance Festival. "We are experiencing climate change because of the erosion of our cultures. We must preserve and popularise traditional cultures around the world to protect our planet," he adds.

Nandu Singh Kusharo, a drummer of the karma dance group from Kodawa village in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, echoes the sentiments of his Ugandan counterpart. "For centuries, our ancestors have worshipped trees maintaining a balance in nature. Our tribal communities continue the tradition today because trees represent our ancestors," adds Kusharo. "Saving the planet is not one person or one community's job. Everybody has to work together."

Performers representing different tribal communities and dance forms from Bastar in Chhattisgarh to Birbhum in West Bengal have rallied behind calls to preserve traditional cultures to protect the planet. India is one of the world's biggest sources of carbon dioxide emissions, only behind the United States and China. The United Nations Climate Conference, which begins tomorrow in Glasgow, Scotland, is seen as humanity's last chance to fight climate change. The COP26 meet is seeking global action to limit the temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius this century.

Launched in 2019, the National Tribal Dance Festival is attended by troupes from across the country. Participants from abroad include performers from Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Palestine, Swaziland and Mali. The festival, which aims to promote cultural heritage, was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the participants say they feel at home in Chhattisgarh, a state that boasts of 33 per cent tribal population and 44 per cent forest area.

Tribal dance groups from countries like Sri Lanka, Swaziland, Mali, Uganda and Nigeria participated in the festival held from October 28-30, 2021.

Rhythm and reason

"Indigenous communities have traditions in tandem with nature. By promoting these traditions we are showing to the world that we can align our culture with development," says Anbalagan P, Secretary (Tourism and Culture), Chhattisgarh. "We are also telling aloud that tribal culture is alive and well in our state," adds Anbalagan, a former district collector of the tribal-dominated Bastar. "Dance has its own rhythm and reason to influence others. Preserving local traditions is part of the festival's objective."

One of the major highlights of the festival, which opened on October 28, is the karma dance, Chhattisgarh's most famous tribal dance form. During the performance, karma dancers gather around a tree while swaying and singing to the beats of drums. "It is a tradition we follow. Our forefathers did it and now we are continuing it," says Premsay Rajwade, Secretary, Rampur Gram Panchayat in Surguja district of Chhattisgarh about worshipping trees.

In Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, folk dances like Gaur Sing of the Muria tribe performed at the festival carry on a culture of obeisance to the environment. A new state-backed Bastar Academy of Dance Art and Literature Foundation, which ensures tribal dancers from the region turn big international platforms like the Raipur tribal dance festival into loud proponents for the planet, is helping new generations among the tribal communities preserve their cultural heritage.

Joba Kisku, a tribal dancer from Kaliganj near Santiniketan in West Bengal, is sporting a green twig on the head while her dance costume features a bright green sari. "We offer prayers to nature as part of our tradition," beams Kisku, who has performed in both editions of the National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur. The Santhal tribal member is eager to point out that she is merely following in the footsteps of her predecessors who have kept a long tradition of respect for natural resources alive.

"Every Ugandan by culture is tied to a plant, an animal or a bird as a totem," says Ugandan National Cultural Centre's Robert. "If my totem is a tree, I should fight to protect it," he adds while giving an example of his country's Bakisimba dance in which musicians sing praises of the Mutuba tree that provide bark cloth used for making garments and accessories.

"Trees are essential to our life as they release oxygen into the atmosphere. We have realised during the pandemic how important oxygen is for our existence," says Karma dancer Kusharo, referring to the shortage of oxygen in cities like Delhi witnessed during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic early this year. "Development is needed for progress, but it is our job to make it sustainable," he adds.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s new report released in August this year has warned of the impending climate disaster due to human-induced global warming. The World Meteorological Organization estimates floods and droughts caused by climate change have killed over two million people globally in the last 50 years. Extreme weather has caused more refugees than wars and violence in the world last year.