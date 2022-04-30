Best restaurants, bakeries, cafes and brewpubs to have opened in Mumbai in 2022 so far

The all-veg menu of La Pôz Place in Kala Ghoda, South Mumbai, has been designed by Chef Gracian D’souza.

Which restaurants have opened in Mumbai?

Binge, by Bastian brings the flavours of modern American and South American bistros to Mumbai. BrewDog has opened up its second outpost in the city, this time in Bandra. Cou Cou is a new French-style patisserie by Oberoi Hotels. Tucked away in the street behind Palladium is the immensely 'grammable Bougain Villa. Finally, vegetarianism in the fine dining space with La Poz Place, Green Affair, and Cafe 49.

Here are some of the… best new restaurants in Mumbai

1. Binge, by Bastian

Mumbai’s best-known seafood fine-dining space is experimenting with flavours of modern American and South American bistros. Located in a courtyard just off the arterial Linking Road, Binge is a far cry from the grand setting of Bastian Worli. It is intimate and has all of 35 items on the menu. And seats 35 patrons.

Expect a mix of classic South American favourites as well as contemporary flavours. Think Esquites, the Mexican street corn salad, Croquettes with Edamame Truffle or Serrano Ham, and Salmon rolls among other things.

2. BrewDog Bandra

After Lower Parel, BrewDog opens up its second outpost in Bandra. With over 20 beers on tap and 24 taps to refill from, BrewDog occupies 7,000 sq ft across two floors offering a great space for casual dining and drinking experience. What’s more? Your pets are welcome too!

3. Cou Cou

Oberoi makes its foray into independent F&B outlets with Cou Cou. The brand new French-style patisserie has opened up in the city’s shiniest new mall, Jio World Drive and has on offer everything from freshly-baked bread and cakes to handmade chocolates, homemade gourmet ice creams and an eclectic selection of savoury delights.

4. Bougain Villa

Under the shade of a century-old Banyan tree, is this chirpy new addition to Mumbai’s F&B landscape. The immensely 'grammable Bougain Villa serves your usual fare of burgers, pastas, and pizzas. Excellent for weekend brunches as well as that stray mid-week evening out.

5. The Green Affair

Vegetarianism has been an essential part of Mumbai’s culinary culture. Yet, for the most part it has languished in the massy restaurants and cafes that have but rarely made any attempt to elevate it to fine dining. Even in fine dining restaurants, vegetarian food is only a part of the menu and never the entire menu.

The Green Affair changes all of that. Located in the posh Breach Candy neighbourhood, this restaurant offers a range of dishes from American and European cuisines… that are all veg. It also features a selection of vegan cocktails.

The Green Affair.

6. La Pôz Place

Yet another all-veg restaurant to open in South Mumbai, La Pôz Place is in the art district of Kala Ghoda. The menu has been designed by Chef Gracian D’souza, who’s known for his Goan cuisine, to be a largely non-vegetarian affair. Ideal for a post-work date or just an easy evening out.

7. Café 49

We end our list with Café 49 - the neighbourhood’s postal code is 49. Its menu is all veg, a strategic move to cater to the large all-veg population in the area. Similarly, its menu is inspired by Mediterranean and European cuisines and its interiors reflect a Gen Z aesthetic – teal and salmon seating, white brick walls, all of it very 'grammable.





