Here’s how edge computing will revolutionise 5G experience

The high-speed 4G services were launched with an intent to transform users’ experience and provide them with faster internet connection. Many devices got connected to the 4G network and consumers, who moved away from 3G, benefitted in a great way in terms of quality, speed and advanced technology.

Now, apart from mobile connections, devices are also getting connected, thanks to Internet of Things (IoT). With more and more devices getting connected such as smart homes, heating systems, vehicles, wearables, buildings, etc., consumers are looking at faster speeds than 4G. Here, 5G will transform the experience.

The 5G connection will assure speeds 10 times faster than 4G, making devices respond in a matter of milliseconds and giving real-time data and analysis.

Also, automation and machine learning will require connections like 5G to cater to user expectations and enable smart operations such as driverless cars, robotic surgeries, etc.

In this backdrop, to make devices run seamlessly and faster, the response time between the device and the data centre will have to happen in fraction of seconds, without any latency. This will be possible when the data centres move closer to the devices, which will make edge computing a necessity.

Edge computing will transform the 5G experience as the data processing will be close to the source. Edge computing essentially means moving away from a centralised model of data, applications, services, etc., and inching closer to a more distributed network. Edge is different from cloud computing as the latter relies on connections to a single data centre. Simply put, edge computing improves the reliability and performance of the cloud.

As per IDC, the global edge analytics market will grow 27.6% CAGR during the period between 2017 and 2025. This data points out that the need for edge computing will increase with uptick in connected devices.

For instance, a VR device will be able to function and give user a phenomenal experience, if it’s uninterrupted and on edge network. The small data centres will help industries respond in a bid of milliseconds.

