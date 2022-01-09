MARKET NEWS

Fatima Sheikh's 191 birth anniversary: Google Doodle pays tribute to India’s feminist educator

Sunday's Google doodle is dedicated to Fatima Sheikh, who is considered to be one of the first muslim woman teachers in India. She had co-founded Indigenous Library in 1848, one of the country's first schools for girls with reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
Fatima Sheikh had worked alongside social reformers social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. Image credit: Google doodle

Google on Sunday paid tribute to feminist educator Fatima Sheikh on her 191st birth anniversary with a doodle.

Sheikh, who is considered to be one of the first muslim woman teachers in India, had worked alongside social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule and had co-founded Indigenous Library in 1848, one of the country's first schools for girls.

Born on January 9, 1831, Sheikh and her brother Usman opened their Pune home to the Phules after the couple was evicted for trying to educate students from lower castes. The Indigenous Library was then opened under the Sheikhs’ roof.

Here, Sheikh and Savitribai Phule taught Dalit and Muslim women and children who were denied education elsewhere based on their class, religion, or gender.

Although she met with great resistance from those in the upper caste, Sheikh went door-to-door to invite the downtrodden in her community to study at the Indigenous Library. She also advocated against the rigidity of the caste system.

Even though historically, Sheikh did not receive the same credit as her fellow social reformers, in 2014, the Centre featured her profile in Urdu textbooks alongside other iconic Indian educators.

More recently, on January 3, the AAP government in Delhi brought out an advertisement commemorating Sheikh.

People also took to social media to pay tribute to the feminist icon.






Tags: #Fatima Sheikh #Google Doodle #Jyotirao Phule #Savitribai Phule
first published: Jan 9, 2022 09:33 am

