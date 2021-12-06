Google Doodle: Tried Google Doodle pizza slicing game today? Know history of our beloved dish

Google Doodle celebrates one of the world’s most popular dishes - pizza.

Today’s interactive Google Doodle celebrates one of the world’s most popular dishes - pizza. On this day in 2007, the culinary art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The pizza puzzle game on Google Doodle features a few of the most popular pizza toppings from across the world and challenges people to slice it, based on the type of pizza ordered. The more accurate the order, the more stars one earns.

The art of the Neapolitan ‘Pizzaiuolo’ is a culinary practice comprising four different phases relating to the preparation of the dough and its baking in a wood-fired oven, involving a rotatory movement by the baker.

The element originates in southwestern Italian city of Naples, the capital of the Campania Region, where about 3,000 Pizzaiuoli now live and perform.

Pizzaiuoli are a living link for the communities concerned. There are three primary categories of bearers – the Master Pizzaiuolo, the Pizzaiuolo and the baker – as well as the families in Naples who reproduce the art in their own homes. The element fosters social gatherings and intergenerational exchange, and assumes a character of the spectacular, with the Pizzaiuolo at the centre of their ‘bottega’ sharing their art. Every year, the Association of Neapolitan Pizzaiuoli organizes courses focused on the history, instruments and techniques of the art in order to continue to ensure its viability. Technical know-how is also guaranteed in Naples by specific academies, and apprentices can learn the art in their family homes. However, knowledge and skills are primarily transmitted in the ‘bottega’, where young apprentices observe masters at work, learning all the key phases and elements of the craft.

Today, an estimated five billion pizzas (350 slices per second in the US alone) are consumed internationally each year.

Have you tried the Doodle yet?