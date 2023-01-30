English
    Budget 2023: Radhika Rao of DBS Bank expects a three-pronged focus in Budget, push to rural economy, social welfare

    According to Radhika Rao, there could be a broadening of the support for manufacturing and supply chain rejig. Fiscal incentives, like the production linked incentive scheme, have benefitted many sectors, especially electronics, including the production of mobiles.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
    DBS Bank expects a three-pronged focus in the Budget. The rural economy and social welfare push will be a key thrust area. Most key GDP components have returned to pre-pandemic levels, including private consumption, even if the pre-pandemic potential growth trend lags.

    Macro stability will be important in a year of less-than-conducive financial markets backdrop of high US interest rates and tight global liquidity, according to Radhika Rao, Senior Economist and Executive Director at DBS Bank Singapore.

    "While US inflation is on the retreat, the likelihood that it will stay above the Fed’s target will prevent policymakers from loosening conditions prematurely. Against this backdrop, investors will be more discerning between economies concerning their financial sector dynamics and macro imbalances, with the health of emerging markets likely under close watch," she said.

    She pointed out that the government was focused on returning to a path of consolidation through the past two years, with a high likelihood that the FY23 budgeted -6.4 percent of GDP will be met. "In keeping with the FY26 glide path, we expect the FY24 target to be set at -5.9 percent of GDP. Notwithstanding political compulsions, outright measures to directly boost short-term consumption are unlikely, helping to keep additional spending and incremental inflationary impact in check," Rao said.

