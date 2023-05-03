Essel World shuts down? Amusement park’s closure has 90s kids nostalgic

Essel World in Mumbai houses a Water Kingdom, a bird park, dozens of rides and more

“Essel World mein rahunga main, ghar nahi jaunga main” is a jingle etched in the minds of most children who grew up in the 90s in India. Earlier this week, many millennials immediately thought of the jingle after it was emerged that Essel World has ceased operations until further notice.

According to an announcement on Essel World’s website, the Mumbai amusement park is temporarily closed. “We are temporarily closed until further notice,” read the announcement which got Twitter users in a nostalgic mood and also raised concerns that the park might shut down for good.

Located in Gorai on the outskirts of Mumbai, Essel World housed a 22-acre water park called Water Kingdom, a bird park, a skating rink, several rides, a discotheque and food courts. News of the park’s closure led Twitter users down memory lane.



Wait what!!?? Esselworld has shut down? pic.twitter.com/QcjqpdKQ5k

— Abhishek Mande Bhot (@manicmande) April 27, 2023



“Where do schools go for picnics now?” asked one Twitter user, as the amusement park was a popular choice for school picnics.



that is sad. every year school picnics there. essel and wk

— Suraj (@surajgaud_) April 27, 2023

Others reported that the theme park has been closed since the pandemic, but the Water Kingdom is still operational. However, reviews suggest that the Water Kingdom, while operational, is in a rundown state.



Water Kingdom is open but in shabby condition as most reviews tell. Picnics are now @ Imagica. has water park + amusement park

— Cycle Chain Shankar (@dakuwithchaku) April 27, 2023



Water Kingdom is working (a mutual confirmed this).. but now the city only has Imagica which is outside the city ..Esselworld is nostalgic for many..

— Nikhil C (@imbevda) April 28, 2023

The bird park at Essel World is also open to visitors. It is not clear when the rest of the facilities will be operational again.