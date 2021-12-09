MARKET NEWS

English
Entertainment

Zomato offered to fix breakfast after breakup. How a start-up took things a step further with another offer

The humourous interaction was not lost to people who follow Zomato and MindPeers on social media.

Ankita Sengupta
December 09, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
Zomato's post on Instagram.

Zomato's post on Instagram.


Food delivery service provider Zomato is known for its witty online presence and so it took nobody by surprise when it posted this on Instagram on Wednesday with a caption: "Hope our copywriter gets over their breakup soon."







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Zomato (@zomato)


The post received a lot of "suggestions" from followers some of which included adopting a dog, to removing the ex's address from Zomato. Headsup for tails, an account that shares content on furry friends, commented, "Adopt a dog and you will forget number 1". @commentator.official said, "First step after breakup: remove her address from Zomato."

But then, @desiwholesomeposting pointed out, "What if your ex is the delivery boy? What then, huh?" and @peruisbored noted, "Yes, reminding me of my ex first thing in the morning by telling me not to miss them. Now, I have to order a tub of ice-cream. Nice strategy, Zomato."

And while Zomato offered help with number 2, things took an interesting turn when a start-up, mental health platform MindPeers, offered to help with number 1.

Related stories

Tagging Zomato, the company wrote, "If this is the level of creativity coming from a broken heart, imagine what could happen if that were to heal. We'll gladly help your copywriter in exchange for some breakfast."


Founded in 2020 by an Indian entrepreneur based in Singapore Kanika Agarwal, MindPeers aims to make mental wellness affordable and accessible to Indian consumers and organisations.

Meanwhile, this humourous interaction was not lost to people who follow both the companies on social media. Highlighting this, Almas Nazeer, a brand consultant from Mangalore, shared this on LinkedIn.

On Instagram, @word4languages wrote, "Haha! Too good! MinPeers for comfort for the heart + Zomato for all the comfort food," while @coffemeetsbeer_ added, "Looks like my breakfast and mental health is sorted for 2022."
Ankita Sengupta
Tags: #Instagram #LinkedIn #MindPeers #Zomato
first published: Dec 9, 2021 01:37 pm

