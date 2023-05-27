'There is no...': Vicky Kaushal reacts to getting pushed by Salman Khan's security person

Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently attending IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi. (Photo credit: Screengrabs from instagram.com/filmyselfies.official (left) and twitter.com/ @ANI (right)).

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal responded to getting pushed by the security of superstar Salman Khan ahead of "IIFA 2023" in Abu Dhabi.

The 35-year-old actor said that things were not like what they seemed in the video and there was no point talking about it.

"A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There's no point about it. Things don't actually are as they seem in the video," Kaushal said.

"There is no point in talking about that," the actor added.

In a video that has gone viral, Kaushal can be seen taking selfies with fans with Khan and his security walking from the other side. Kaushal can be seen trying to greet Khan, who seemed perplexed by the gesture.

The security person then pushed the actor and Khan continued to move ahead.

The video generated several responses, many of whom were critical of the gesture.

"Disrespectful bodyguard," one user commented.

"Did Salman's bodyguard push Vicky on side?," another user wrote.

"Did the guards just push Vicky away?," a third user wrote.

Khan and Kaushal share hug

Even as multiple reports emerged of Khan's security person pushing Kaushal, a video released on Friday showed the two actors sharing a hug on the green carpet at IIFA Rocks.

