Vicky Kaushal was asked if he would divorce Katrina Kaif. Watch his response

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 (Image credit: @katrinakaif/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal fielded several questions from journalists at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke yesterday – but one question went viral for its sheer absurdity and the actor’s hilarious response. When a journalist asked the actor if he would divorce his wife Katrina Kaif if he found someone better, a flummoxed Vicky Kaushal paused for a split second before delivering his now-viral response.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is an upcoming comedy-drama starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan that revolves around a couple seeking divorce. Perhaps taking a cue from the film’s theme, the journalist asked Kaushal: “Hamare desh mein shaadi janmo janmo ka bandhan hai. Kya aapko lagta hai yeh sahi hai ya aap divorce karke dusri shaadi karenge agar Katrina Kaif se koi acchi dulhan milti hain toh? [In our country, marriage is seen as a commitment that lasts lifetimes. Do you agree with that or would you divorce Katrina Kaif and marry a second time if you found someone better?]”

Vicky Kaushal burst out laughing when he heard the question. “Sir, shaam ko ghar bhi jaana hai. Aise aise tedhe medhe sawal puch rahe ho. Bachcha hun, abhi bada toh ho lene do. Kaise jawab dun iska abhi main? Itna khatarnaak sawal pucha hai inhone. Sir, janmo janmo tak. [Sir, I need to go home in the evening too. What are these twisted questions you are asking? I’m still a child, let me grow up a little. How can I answer this? He’s asked such a dangerous question. Sir, for several lifetimes],” he replied.



Katrina Kaif को Divorce देकर दूसरी शादी करने पर Vicky Kaushal ने दिया Shocking Reaction ! #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/RLB11VUptX

— NMF News (@NMFNewsOfficial) May 16, 2023

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. On Kaushal’s birthday yesterday (May 16), Katrina Kaif shared a loved-up post for her husband.

“A little dance , dher saara pyaar ….[A little dance. A lot of love]” she wrote.



Besides Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Sam Bahadur and The Great Indian Family.