"A lot of people look back at college as the best time of their lives": Gagan Arora on 'College Romance 3'

The third season of TVF-created 'College Romance' will stream on SonyLIV from September 16, 2022.

When it launched in 2018, the TVF campus comedy College Romance was principally the story of three friends Trippy, Naira and Karan. Over time, with the addition of Deepika and Bagga, the web series became about the growing pains and interpersonal relationships of all five students.

The third season of the TVF-created show will be streaming on SonyLIV from September 16, 2022. The college mates – who never seem to study or attend a class – are now in their third year. As they inch towards graduation (or do they?), it’s time for them to take on some real-life, grown-up issues, but with the same dose of humour, madness, action and drama.

Cast members Apoorva Arora who plays Naira, Gagan Arora who plays Bagga and Shreya Mehta who plays Deepika, spoke about the new season, their characters and college life.

A third season is a stamp of success. What is it about ‘College Romance’ that you think connects with audiences?

Shreya: I have been part of the show since the early days when it was being written. At that time it was just about three people – Trippy (Manjot Singh), Karan (Keshav Sadhna) and Naira. During the narration itself we knew it was going to be a great show. Then two more characters – Bagga and Deepika – were added. The characters are so well written. Finally we shot the show in 2018 and we had so much fun. It felt real, and we felt the audience would have fun while also finding the show heart-warming.

Season 2 got an even better response, and now I feel that the show works because our bond is very real. The directors have been changing, but the actors have been consistent and we have just gotten stronger.

Gagan: I think it has resonated because a lot of people look back at college as the best time of their lives, when they were most free. This show is also kind of aspirational for those who want to go to college or are looking forward to that chapter in their lives. I think that's why the show has cut across so many segments and audiences.

Bagga and Naira are now in a relationship. How important is off-screen chemistry for it to translate to screen?

Apoorva: I think it is really important to share a very comfortable space with your co-actors. Especially if you are portraying a romantic relationship, then it is all the more important to be comfortable with each other's touch and the things we are going to say to each other on screen. In this show, that luxury of interacting and building bonds has been given to us in abundance, so much so that sometimes we forget our boundaries, which is also great.

Gagan: We are such good friends that no there is no embarrassment or formality any more. We are constantly pulling each other’s legs.

Where do your characters go in the new season?

Gagan: In the case of Bagga, and the season, it’s a little bit of adulting because when you go into your third year, life starts to happen, and you start thinking about relationships, how do you want to proceed with them, you think about earning money, etc. These are things you would not have thought about in the first year of college. So the show continues to be a lot of fun about close friendships with an underline of life happening and issues related to college life right now.

Apoorva: Just like in life, when you just start college there isn't much at stake. You make new friends; some people just start dating, but it’s not that serious yet. It’s fun and games. As life progresses, we get closer but that also means issues will crop up. Someone becomes someone’s ex, someone is not talking to someone else, some new friendships are formed. And that is our show – from first year to final year. It is as close to real life as possible with a lot of masala, drama, comedy and action.

Gagan, ‘College Romance’ was a turning point in your career. Since then you have done some significant work in shows like ‘Tabbar’ and ‘The Fame Game’. What has been the impact of this role?

It has immense importance and I have such gratitude. Bagga was my first role and I still remember the jitters I had before shooting this one. I didn't think how it will do or not do. I was the most carefree I have been as an actor, in terms of performance, in season one. And that actually translated and was loved. This show was a launchpad and a showcase of my range.

Apoorva, what is different about Naira now?

I think when I put this character together in season one, there was guidance from the creators but she also came out of me. Over the years, she has been a very sorted, calm person but knows when to have fun. But a time comes when life tests you and that experience determines whether you are strong or not. So now the audience will see if Naira can handle changes and the ups and downs in her life. I think she is becoming more fun and rude, more like Bagga, and I am really enjoying playing that because that is bringing out the inner Delhi in me.

Shreya: Did you enjoy your college days, and were your experiences similar to situations in the show?

I don't think I can get a reference for Deepika in normal life because she is weird. I don't connect with her. My college life was very different from what I expected. So the set of College Romance gave me a chance to do all the things I could not do when I was in college, like the vibe I wanted to feel if I had gone to Delhi University (DU), which I didn't experience. Some of my co-actors are from DU and that vibe is like being back in college which is very interesting.

Are Naira, Bagga, Deepika, Trippy and Karan likely to graduate?

Apoorva: The way things are, I don't think so. When are we ever seen with books and pencils? How are we going to pass?

Gagan: I hope not. I want to be here when I am 60, maybe as professor Bagga, teaching something.

And then I’ll be like this weird, old, poker-faced teacher whose class nobody wants to attend.