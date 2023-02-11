English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    T-Series top YouTube channel with over 200 million subscribers. Check others in ranking

    "Bollywood reigns supreme" in a report released by the German consumer data and market insights company Statista.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
    Representational image. (Photo: Christian Wiediger via Unsplash)

    Representational image. (Photo: Christian Wiediger via Unsplash)

    The YouTube channel of T-Series, the Indian music label and production company, is the most followed, and is ahead of PewDiePie and Mr Beast, according to Statista, Germany-based consumer data and market insights company.

    Statista took into account the number of followers each of the accounts had till January 25 and shared a ranking of the top eight.

    Till then, T-Series had 234 million subscribers.









    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Statista (@statista)