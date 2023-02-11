T-Series top YouTube channel with over 200 million subscribers. Check others in ranking

Representational image. (Photo: Christian Wiediger via Unsplash)

The YouTube channel of T-Series, the Indian music label and production company, is the most followed, and is ahead of PewDiePie and Mr Beast, according to Statista, Germany-based consumer data and market insights company.

Statista took into account the number of followers each of the accounts had till January 25 and shared a ranking of the top eight.

Till then, T-Series had 234 million subscribers.

The second most followed account was American YouTube channel Cocomelon -- that uploads animated videos of nursery rhymes -- with 152 million subscribers.

Third on the list was another Indian channel -- SET (Sony Entertainment Television) India. It had 150 million subscribers till January 25.

"Bollywood reigns supreme," Statista said while revealing the rankings

American YouTuber Mr Beast, whose popularity is due to his extreme stunts and big giveaways, stood fourth, with 129 million people subscribing to his account.

PewDiePie from Sweden was fifth with 111 million subscribers. He is one of the world's best-known YouTubers but has also sparked anger because of his offensive jokes. He had been suspended from Twitter in 2016 for joking he had joined the terror group ISIS.





Following PewDiePie on the Statista list were Ukraine's Kids Diana Show (107 million), Russian child artist Like Nastya (104 million) the YouTube account of WWE (93 million).

Statista's analysis excluded YouTube's own channels.

YouTube, like most other online platforms, is witnessing a surge in the popularity of short video content.

Nearly half of the top 20 creators (Indian) on YouTube's year end list specialise in short videos. The top three were Shorts Break (over 15 million subscribers), Gulshan Kalra (17.9 million subscribers) and Akshay Nagawadia ( 14.7 million subscribers).