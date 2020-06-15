App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh Rajput’s social media bio 'photon in a double-slit experiment' explained

The phrase “photon in a double-slit” in Sushant Singh Rajput's social media bio appears to be a reference to the famous double-slit experiment first performed by Thomas Young, which is considered one of the most logic-defying observations in modern-day physics

Image: Instagram/@sushantsinghrajput
Image: Instagram/@sushantsinghrajput

Just as we were surmising if the year 2020 could get any worse, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, all of 34, was found hanging in his Bandra home. No suicide note was found in the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor’s home, but it was learnt that he was being treated for clinical depression for the past few months.

The preliminary post-mortem report has cited the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging.

While the young talent’s untimely demise left thousands unnerved and grief-stricken, his fans could not help but wonder about his cryptic social media bio that reads: “Photon in a double-slit”.

Close

The phrase “photon in a double-slit” appears to be a reference to the famous double-slit experiment first performed by Thomas Young, which is considered one of the most logic-defying observations in modern-day physics. The experiment demonstrates how when a photon passes through a double slit, it forms an interference pattern. Meaning, photon, which is the basic unit of light, can display characteristics of both waves and particles.

related news

This is the scientific explanation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Twitter and Instagram bio. However, one could argue that it hinted at the double lives we all live, or maybe the double life that the actor was leading, having dual personality traits, with one being his true self and the other the face he had to cut for the tinsel town. Maybe it was a hint at the grief that was gnawing at his heart while he put up a brave and happy face. Or it could just be reflective of the actor’s active interest in physics, the dark matter, space, and more, and we are reading too much into the lines. One would never know.

Rajput’s penchant for Physics was nothing unknown. Unlike other Bollywood actors, he would frequently engage with his fans on social media platforms to discuss science and achievements of the scientific community. The national-level Olympiad winner in Physics even dreamed of visiting the Large Hadron Collider at CERN – which finds multiple mentions in the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory – too.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #Bollywood actor #Physics #Sushant Singh Rajput

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Trading sportsbooks for brokerages, bored bettors wager on stocks

Trading sportsbooks for brokerages, bored bettors wager on stocks

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.