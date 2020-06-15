Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Provisional postmortem report finds actor died of asphyxia due to hanging

Sushant Singh Rajput | January 21, 1986- June 14, 2020 | Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was 34, killed himself at his residence in Bandra on June 14. Known for his work in films such as 'Kai Po Che!' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' among others, Rajput was recently seen in 'Chhichhore'. (Image: PTI)

The preliminary postmortem report of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on June 14, cited cause of his death as asphyxia due to hanging, according to reports.

Rajput's body was taken to Vile Parle's RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital for a COVID-19 test and postmortem. The provisional postmortem report was submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station.

"Provisional postmortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of three doctors have conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging," Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police said, according to news agency ANI.

Rajput, who was 34 and had starred in movies such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi and Kai Po Che! among others, was reportedly found lifeless by his maid, after which a friend had called the Police Control Room.

