Gone too soon: PM Modi on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was a bright young actor who has gone too soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. Expressing shock at his death, the prime minister said Rajput's rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances.

Rajput killed himself at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. He was 34.

"Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon... Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," Modi wrote on Twitter.